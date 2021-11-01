DONNIE JOHNSTON: Summer slowly giving up the ghost

Such downpours are not unprecedented, but getting storms that drop 2-plus inches of rain are getting more and more common. For whatever reason, we are definitely in a wetter pattern.

As would be expected, the summer and fall months seem to be the wettest (thunderstorms and tropical systems) with less than average precipitation falling from December until May. This is one reason there has been an absence of snow. When the cold temperatures come, there is no moisture available.

Speaking of snow, now is the time when we can realistically watch the long-range weather forecast for the possibility of snow. Yes, we can see snow this early. On the morning of Nov. 11, 1987, I was leading steers to take to market when snow suddenly started falling.

It wasn’t a blizzard, but we did get about 3 inches (some places more) before the day was through.

Of course, the earliest measurable snow on record in this area occurred on Oct. 10, 1979, when about 4 inches fell. I lost about 25 trees on a steep hillside in that storm. Wet snow piled up on the leaves and the weight just toppled them over.

It is too early to seriously expect snow, especially since we still haven’t had our first frost (which could come later this week), but summer is slowly giving up the ghost.