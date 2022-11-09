 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

DONNIE JOHNSTON: The cost of afternoon sunshine

  • 0
Daylight Saving Time

Some people dread the time change that occurs twice a year — and for good reason. 

 Elise Amendola, Associated Press

We’re back on Eastern Standard Time and everyone — including me — is complaining because it is getting dark so early.

Once again, there is that push to keep Daylight Saving Time in effect the year round. We want that extra hour of daylight in the evenings. We can live with it getting dark at 6 p.m., but 5 p.m. is just too early.

As always, there is a price to pay if we want to remain on Daylight Saving Time in the winter months. We get that extra hour of daylight in the evenings, but the sun comes up an hour later. After all, the rotation of the Earth is not going to change just because legislators enact a new time law.

For those of us here on the East Coast, the winter effects of staying on Daylight Saving Time would be minimal. In cities like Detroit and Indianapolis, however, the effects would be far more dramatic.

People are also reading…

Under Eastern Standard time, the sun comes up at 8:08 on Dec. 21 in Detroit. If we remained on Daylight Saving Time, the sunrise would be at 9:08. Almost every worker and school child would be making the morning commute in the dark. That presents somewhat of a safety problem.

And this abnormally late sunrise would be the same in the western fringes of all four time zones. It would be good for some but not so good for others.

As I have said before, we here on the Eastern Coast are spoiled. We feel we are entitled to everything first, by right of sunrise, I suppose.

We get to come home from church, eat lunch and then settle back to watch two Sunday football games. In California, the East Coast games begin at 10 a.m. and the West Coast afternoon games are over by 4:30 p.m. Sunday night games start at 5:15 in Los Angeles. It is a big difference.

When politicians start considering keeping Daylight Saving Time the year round, they must realize that it could prevent a hardship (or dangerous situation) for some.

It is not all as cut and dried as we here on the East Coast may think.

One thing that is always certain, no matter the time zone, is controversy surrounding the football team formerly known as the Washington Redskins.

Since the days of Billy Kilmer and Sonny Jurgensen, there has always been a quarterback controversy, and we’re likely on the verge of another when Carson Wentz gets healthy again.

For almost a decade there was the name controversy, which was settled much to the dismay of many fans. Now there is the Dan Snyder controversy.

Is Snyder a bad owner? Should he sell the team? Will the team improve dramatically once he is gone?

I don’t know if Snyder is a good or bad owner, but forcing someone out of business just because you don’t like him is un-American in my book.

And no, Washington is not likely to be a better football team once Snyder is gone. Some of the names mentioned as possible owners do not impress me in the least.

No matter who owns the team, Washington will always be a club mired in one controversy or another. That’s just who the team is.

As far as I know, Dan Snyder has not played one snap for Washington on the football field since he bought the team. If they don’t win, blame the players and coaches, not the owner. They were a mediocre club when Snyder took over and they will be a mediocre team when he is gone.

They bow to political correctness and in my book that makes them weak — both on the field and in the front office.

They need a lot more than a Dan Snyder exit to become a good team.

Maybe sending them to another time zone would help.

Donnie Johnston:

djohn40330@aol.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history. For many Chinese, weary of pandemic restrictions, the more immediate question is whether there will be any easing of “zero-COVID” after the party congress. The answer is probably not immediately, and when changes do come, they will most likely be gradual.

Big Brothers Big Sisters presents Faulkner Award

Big Brothers Big Sisters has presented its most prestigious award, the Thomas J. Faulkner Jr. Award, to Dr. Thomas Falkenberg and Heather Hagerman in recognition of outstanding long-term contributions to Big Brothers Big Sisters and the children of our community as Partners in Defending Potential.

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The hidden dangers of the sun during winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert