DONNIE JOHNSTON: The cost of afternoon sunshine

We’re back on Eastern Standard Time and everyone — including me — is complaining because it is getting dark so early.

Once again, there is that push to keep Daylight Saving Time in effect the year round. We want that extra hour of daylight in the evenings. We can live with it getting dark at 6 p.m., but 5 p.m. is just too early.

As always, there is a price to pay if we want to remain on Daylight Saving Time in the winter months. We get that extra hour of daylight in the evenings, but the sun comes up an hour later. After all, the rotation of the Earth is not going to change just because legislators enact a new time law.

For those of us here on the East Coast, the winter effects of staying on Daylight Saving Time would be minimal. In cities like Detroit and Indianapolis, however, the effects would be far more dramatic.

Under Eastern Standard time, the sun comes up at 8:08 on Dec. 21 in Detroit. If we remained on Daylight Saving Time, the sunrise would be at 9:08. Almost every worker and school child would be making the morning commute in the dark. That presents somewhat of a safety problem.

And this abnormally late sunrise would be the same in the western fringes of all four time zones. It would be good for some but not so good for others.

As I have said before, we here on the Eastern Coast are spoiled. We feel we are entitled to everything first, by right of sunrise, I suppose.

We get to come home from church, eat lunch and then settle back to watch two Sunday football games. In California, the East Coast games begin at 10 a.m. and the West Coast afternoon games are over by 4:30 p.m. Sunday night games start at 5:15 in Los Angeles. It is a big difference.

When politicians start considering keeping Daylight Saving Time the year round, they must realize that it could prevent a hardship (or dangerous situation) for some.

It is not all as cut and dried as we here on the East Coast may think.

One thing that is always certain, no matter the time zone, is controversy surrounding the football team formerly known as the Washington Redskins.

Since the days of Billy Kilmer and Sonny Jurgensen, there has always been a quarterback controversy, and we’re likely on the verge of another when Carson Wentz gets healthy again.

For almost a decade there was the name controversy, which was settled much to the dismay of many fans. Now there is the Dan Snyder controversy.

Is Snyder a bad owner? Should he sell the team? Will the team improve dramatically once he is gone?

I don’t know if Snyder is a good or bad owner, but forcing someone out of business just because you don’t like him is un-American in my book.

And no, Washington is not likely to be a better football team once Snyder is gone. Some of the names mentioned as possible owners do not impress me in the least.

No matter who owns the team, Washington will always be a club mired in one controversy or another. That’s just who the team is.

As far as I know, Dan Snyder has not played one snap for Washington on the football field since he bought the team. If they don’t win, blame the players and coaches, not the owner. They were a mediocre club when Snyder took over and they will be a mediocre team when he is gone.

They bow to political correctness and in my book that makes them weak — both on the field and in the front office.

They need a lot more than a Dan Snyder exit to become a good team.

Maybe sending them to another time zone would help.