DONNIE JOHNSTON: The Moon of the Polecat is upon us

It is that time of year again: The Moon of the Polecat.

I know that most people put their faith in a Yankee groundhog to predict the arrival of spring, but my people have always relied on the skunk to guide them into the planting season.

It has been my experience that groundhogs and shadows mean nothing. That is just a show for the masses. It is the footprint of the polecat that tells me just how much winter we have left.

So, each year, I feel it necessary to offer my two scents worth on behalf of the lowly skunk, which is smarter than any groundhog that ever came down the pike.

If you recall, some guy in tails and a top hat has to wake that old Pennsylvania groundhog up each Feb. 2 to make a weather prediction. That woodchuck does not care about the weather; he just wants to sleep.

But each year in February, skunks eagerly emerge from their dens and begin looking for love. They know exactly when the time is right to return to society. They don’t need some guy that looks like the butler in a 1930s murder mystery to tell them.

Starting any day now, the polecats will start their romantic journeys in search of a mate. The earlier they emerge from their dens, the quicker we will have warm weather.