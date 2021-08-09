DONNIE JOHNSTON: The mysterious tale of disappearing rabbits

I WALKED OUT the side door one morning and a 6-inch long rabbit ran out from under the stoop.
Two days later, a grown rabbit emerged from under that small porch and hopped off across the yard.
Apparently, the adult rabbit had a nest somewhere under that stoop and I never knew it. Bunnies are really good at hiding their nests.
It has been decades since I have seen as many rabbits as I have this summer. Yes, I see a few rabbits every summer, but this year they are everywhere. The big question is whether or not they will still be around when winter comes.
I have written about the disappearance of the cottontail rabbit in the Piedmont area of Virginia several times and I can pinpoint that demise almost to the year.
As a teenager and a young man, I was a rabbit hunter and I had some of the best beagles around. I can still recall hunts where my buddies and I killed our limit (six rabbits) and collectively came home with 20–25 bunnies.
In those days, you could walk across almost any broom sedge field and jump a half- dozen rabbits. They were everywhere. Then they were gone.
During the 1969–70 season, we had some good hunts. By the 1970–71 season, we could beat the bushes all day and not jump a dozen rabbits. By 1972, we would be lucky to jump two or three rabbits during an all-day hunt. For some reason, the rabbits had disappeared.
Neither hunters nor the Game Department have been able to offer a convincing explanation as to what happened. Some say it was foxes, but as a fox trapper, I know there were more foxes in the years of high rabbit populations than there are now.
Spraying crops with pesticides has been seen as the culprit and there is no doubt that some rabbits—and quail, which also disappeared—fell victim to no-till agricultural practices. But farmers don’t spray pastures or hayfields or barn lots. There remained untouched areas where rabbits could thrive.
Fescue, which became a predominant grazing and hay grass in the late 1960s, has also been blamed. Some scientists claim that there is a parasite that resides on fescue that is deadly to rabbits, especially following the first frost. Still, I have seen no definitive proof.
Fescue was bad for quail because it flops over and does not allow the birds to travel easily through tall grass. This makes them more vulnerable to predators.
I have one newspaper clipping from the early 1990s in which the game department claimed that the New England cottontail had been replaced by a southern species of rabbit that was much more vulnerable to modern farming practices. That article, however, offered no proof, just theories.
What was evident was that the rabbits after 1970 were smaller in size than the bunnies that we chased years ago. They looked like a different variety.
Now, rabbits, at least in my area, are back with a vengeance and they seem to be larger than the ones I have seen during the past 40 years. They also have a different coat, smoother and slicker with different markings. They are eating my squash and even my tomatoes.
In the past it was unusual to see a rabbit in my yard, even in summer. This summer, I sometimes see a half-dozen when I go out in the evenings, bunnies of several different ages.
Once again, they seem to be breeding like, well, rabbits. But will they be here when winter comes or even after the first frost hits? That will be the test.
The curious thing about all this is that readers in the Northern Neck, south of Richmond and in the Shenandoah Valley may wonder what I’m talking about. While bunnies became almost extinct in the Piedmont, they remained plentiful nearer the Chesapeake Bay and west of the mountains. Really strange.
I’ve also heard quail whistling recently, a sound I hadn’t heard in six or seven years. Still I have not seen one in almost a decade.
While we’re on the subject of wildlife, remember that fawns are now big enough to follow their mothers around and they know nothing about crossing highways. Be careful when driving, especially at night.
Also, if you live in the country, this is the time of year when young coyotes practice their howling on moonlit nights. Go out right after dark some night and give a listen.
Meanwhile, the little foxes that were raised in the culvert near my house are now all out on their own. And that one that was so friendly and curious? Well, he sometimes just sits along the road at night and refuses to move. I think he’s hoping someone will stop and take his picture, as happened when he was a pup.
Hey! Once a ham, always a ham.
Donnie Johnston: