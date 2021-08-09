DONNIE JOHNSTON: The mysterious tale of disappearing rabbits

Now, rabbits, at least in my area, are back with a vengeance and they seem to be larger than the ones I have seen during the past 40 years. They also have a different coat, smoother and slicker with different markings. They are eating my squash and even my tomatoes.

In the past it was unusual to see a rabbit in my yard, even in summer. This summer, I sometimes see a half-dozen when I go out in the evenings, bunnies of several different ages.

Once again, they seem to be breeding like, well, rabbits. But will they be here when winter comes or even after the first frost hits? That will be the test.

The curious thing about all this is that readers in the Northern Neck, south of Richmond and in the Shenandoah Valley may wonder what I’m talking about. While bunnies became almost extinct in the Piedmont, they remained plentiful nearer the Chesapeake Bay and west of the mountains. Really strange.

I’ve also heard quail whistling recently, a sound I hadn’t heard in six or seven years. Still I have not seen one in almost a decade.

While we’re on the subject of wildlife, remember that fawns are now big enough to follow their mothers around and they know nothing about crossing highways. Be careful when driving, especially at night.