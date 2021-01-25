Donnie Johnston: This winter has been a dud

Talk about a nothing winter!

No snow, no real cold, no real warm days.

I blew my winter forecast this year. I was convinced we were in for a bad one, but so far December and January have been duds. That little snow around Christmas is about the only winter to come our way.

The weather has been boring, to say the least. Every day the high temperature creeps from the 20s into the mid-40s and just stays there. No 60-degree warm spells; no Arctic blasts. Just lows in the mid- to upper-20s and highs in the mid-40s. How exciting!

We may not have snow, but we’ve got plenty of mud, at least in my neighborhood. It seems like it rains about every other day and stays cloudy even when nothing is falling.

With all this COVID mess, it is not even a good winter to trail south. States such as Florida and Arizona have more than their share of the virus and they’re not anxious for us to bring them any more. And I’m not ready to catch anything they’ve got. So I’ll just ride out the muddy wave.