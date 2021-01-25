Donnie Johnston: This winter has been a dud

Talk about a nothing winter!
No snow, no real cold, no real warm days.
I blew my winter forecast this year. I was convinced we were in for a bad one, but so far December and January have been duds. That little snow around Christmas is about the only winter to come our way.
The weather has been boring, to say the least. Every day the high temperature creeps from the 20s into the mid-40s and just stays there. No 60-degree warm spells; no Arctic blasts. Just lows in the mid- to upper-20s and highs in the mid-40s. How exciting!
We may not have snow, but we’ve got plenty of mud, at least in my neighborhood. It seems like it rains about every other day and stays cloudy even when nothing is falling.
With all this COVID mess, it is not even a good winter to trail south. States such as Florida and Arizona have more than their share of the virus and they’re not anxious for us to bring them any more. And I’m not ready to catch anything they’ve got. So I’ll just ride out the muddy wave.
The end is not that far away. If you look at the calendar, you’ll see that winter (December to March) is more than half over. If you don’t like cold and snow, there is light at the end of the tunnel. If you’re a snow lover, time is getting short.
We could still get a good blizzard. February can be a rough month. Winter 1899 proved that. That February was perhaps the worst winter month on record in these parts, with ice storms, blizzards and record cold. They had it all that year.
So don’t lose hope. Maybe we can squeeze out one good snowstorm yet. I’m ready.
But with no snow in sight, I’m now looking ahead to spring and gardening season. The land is plowed and has been freezing and thawing all winter, so it should work up nicely come late February.
Yes, late February. One month from now, I may be planting peas, potatoes and other early crops. Where has this winter gone?
The seed books have been arriving in the mail since right after Christmas and I’m about ready to place my order. It won’t be long now.
Despite the fact that there has been no bitter cold, I’ve burned quite a bit of wood this winter. Those cloudy, raw 45-degree days chill you more than 25-degree afternoons when the sun is shining. I enjoy my fire.
It has not been a great winter for skiers or ski resorts. The virus has prevented some people from traveling and, until a couple of weeks ago, the nights were not cold enough to make snow.
Conversely, it has not been warm enough to keep the golf courses busy. Not many golfers want to hit the links on cloudy 45-degree days.
Then, there is the mud. One course I play has been so wet that carts are no longer permitted because they were tearing up even the rough. The mud makes it hard for people to walk the course, too. You can ruin a pair of shoes in a heartbeat.
And when your ball plugs in the middle of the fairway, well, it’s not much fun.
Baseball’s spring training usually starts about Feb. 20, but because of the virus, that date is still uncertain. Last season was essentially a lost cause and at the rate vaccinations are going, we may have another shortened season with no fans in the stands.
It will be interesting to see how high school football, which supposedly will start in mid-February, will fare. By then, the ground may be frozen as hard as a brick or the field may be snow-covered.
As for high school basketball, well, that’s pretty much been a lost cause.
Going back to the Florida deal, that and other southern states are going to lose some real money this spring because there will likely be no college spring breaks, especially since many colleges are not holding on-campus classes.
On the other hand, no spring breaks may help slow the spread of the virus.
I don’t want to see COVID spread, but I would like to see the spread of some snowflakes before this nothing winter is over.
We still have time, so think snow!
