DONNIE JOHNSTON: Time for real gardeners to shine

The next few weeks will separate the real gardeners from those who just play in the dirt.

So far the weather has been cool and the weeds have not been growing, but around May 20 the 80-degree temperatures arrive to stay and every noxious plant known to man seems to proliferate.

The days between the middle of May and the middle of June are when a garden can get away from you in a hurry. One good rain followed by a week of hot weather can turn a nice garden into a jungle.

A garden is pretty much an everyday job. Give it 15-30 minutes each day, and you will likely grow good crops. Let it go for a week or 10 days, and you could lose it.

Many gardeners begin the spring with great expectations only to lose their crops in a late June weed patch. That few minutes of work each day can save you from being overwhelmed and giving up before the first tomato is harvested.

Yes, you can pull those weeds when they grow big, but that is a lot of work. And if those big weeds are too close to your crops you can damage the roots of the good plants when you remove the bad ones. Work that garden on a daily basis.

My early crops are starting to come in. I’ve been eating kale and new onions for almost two weeks, and my peas have started blooming. I’ve also seen a bloom or two on my Red Pontiacs so new potatoes are less than two weeks away.

I have every inch of plowed ground planted. Watermelons, cantaloupes, honeydew melons, cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, squash and zucchini have all been transplanted into the garden, and two weekends of rain have helped get the roots established. When the hot weather arrives, these plants will jump.

I had to replant about a third of my beans and corn because I planted in the wrong sign. The soil worked up so well that day that I went ahead and put the seeds in the ground without consulting the almanac.

When many of the seeds didn’t germinate, I looked up the sign and found that I had planted in Aquarius, a very masculine and unfruitful sign. I was careful to replant when the stars were better aligned.

It may sound silly to some, but my grandmother and most of her contemporaries always planted and transplanted when the astrological sign was right and the moon was in a positive phase. She always grew fine crops. I should have known better that to plant on a bad sign.

Now that everything is in the ground I can start to worry. Two inches of rain two weekends ago come over a three-day period so there was no garden erosion. I missed a good frost by about three degrees two days after the rain when the early morning temperature dropped to 38. Temperatures in the Shenandoah Valley dipped to 32 that same night.

Then there was the night when there were thunderstorms and the threat of hail, which can destroy a garden in minutes. Thankfully, the storms missed my area.

I’m having trouble with rabbits eating my beet tops. For 40 years bunnies were scarce, but now they are making a strong comeback in my area. If I have more trouble, I may be forced to send a few rabbits to that great carrot patch in the sky.

As I said, this is the week when summer-like temperatures usually arrive to stay and the threat of frost is truly past. Now warm-weather crops— and weeds—should really take off.

It has been a cool spring with temperatures falling below average numerous times. The optimum word here is “average,” although many folks refer to daily temperatures as “normal.”

The “average” high or low temperature is just that, an average of all the highs and lows since officials started keeping weather records (in most areas since 1872).

Some years the high temperature for a given day may have been 90, and in other years, the high may have been 48. By adding the temperatures and dividing by the number of years you get an average, not to be confused with “normal.”

One final note: If you are growing potatoes, start checking for Colorado potato beetles. The cool weather has held their spread down, but the hot days will shift them into high gear. Look for those orange egg masses under the leaves and squish them.

Potato Beetle Beater made by Bonide will nail these pests, which if left untreated will ruin a potato patch.