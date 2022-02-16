DONNIE JOHNSTON: Time to move on from COVID mandates

I’M STANDING WITH the Canadian truckers. It is time to move on.

Many governors are also figuring this out and removing mask mandates. Unless something unforeseen happens, the worst of COVID is over. We need to get back to normal.

I wrote a column about this a month or so ago in which I predicted that the worst would be over by the time February rolled around and that seems to be the case. Most of the fully vaccinated people who are contracting the omicron mutation are having only mild symptoms if any at all.

The virus went through my daughter’s household last week and members from 6 to 70 years tested positive. My son-in-law had the worst case and he was barely down for a day. The kids had mild coughs and that was about it. Nothing as bad as a bad cold.

At this point, some 220 million Americans have been vaccinated. Probably another million or so have had COVID in one form or another. That’s a lot of people who may have some immunity. That’s far better than “herd immunity” status.

Most of those who want to be vaccinated have been vaccinated. If they refuse to take the vaccine, they do so at their own risk. As I said in a column more than a year ago, if they get COVID and die, I have no sympathy for them. You make the wrong decision, you live—or die—with the consequences.

I’m tired of masks. It is hard to breathe in a mask and when you do, you’re breathing back in some of the carbon dioxide you just exhaled. That can’t be good.

Masks haven’t helped much with omicron, which seems to slip through the tiniest of openings. All my daughter’s family used masks and they all got COVID. What was the point?

The government recently spent a ton of taxpayer money buying high quality masks for the public. By the time they were ready the worst was over. It is the same with those test kits. I ordered mine more that two weeks ago and I have still heard nothing.

I will probably never use one, however. Why bother to test? If you have mild symptoms, just take precautions and go about your business. If you get really sick, then go to the doctor. Everyone will eventually get the virus, which is not going away, so roll with the flow.

Remember back in the beginning of this pandemic when all these precautions were going to “flatten the curve” and help us get through COVID much quicker? Hey! We’re in our third year! The Spanish Flu didn’t last that long. This “flattened curve” may last forever if we let it.

It is time for kids to get those masks off and attend school in a normal fashion. And it is time for all these people who just love to work from home in their pajamas to get their rear ends back to the office.

The truth is that all the pampering we underwent during COVID has made some of us lazy. We don’t want to get up early and drive to work. We like sleeping late.

As many have noticed, this mask business has long since gotten hypocritical. TV sports commentators interview players from 6 feet wearing a mask then hug the player—without a mask—when the two are no longer on camera.

Kids mask up at school and then walk around Walmart, play little league sports or go to other events unmasked. I have broadcast four basketball games in the past week and hardly anyone in the crowds was masked.

I go to the dentist and am required to wear a mask because it is protocol. When I get in the chair I take off my mask and the dentist or his hygienist starts groping around in any COVID virus that may be in my mouth. It makes no sense.

Protocol! Sometimes protocol must be tempered with common sense.

The Canadian truckers may be going a little overboard, but their point is well taken. We are past the moment when vaccine mandates should lead to the firing of truckers, health care workers or anyone else.

By now most of us should have some immunity and if not, the vaccine is there—for free—for all who will take it.

It is time for all these COVID mandates to go away. The sky has already fallen. The sun is shining again.

Let’s not “Chicken Little” ourselves into the next millennium!