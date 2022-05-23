DONNIE JOHNSTON: Two different ways of going through life

I grew up around two blind people and they each handled their disability in entirely different ways.

Aunt Dora Judd was blind from birth. Oh, according to my grandmother, Dora had enough sight as a child to tell day from night and to detect a fire in the fireplace, but that was about all.

Desoto Stith had perfect sight until he developed cataracts when he was about 40. As a Western Union telegrapher, he needed full vision, so he opted for eye surgery, then in its infancy. The surgeon did both eyes and when the bandages came off Stith was blind.

Judd accepted her disability and lived a productive life. Stith was bitter about his fate and depended on others for the rest of his life.

One reason for the disparity in attitudes was the fact that Judd was essentially blind from birth. You don’t really miss what you have never had. Stith, on the other hand, had seen the beauty of the world and resented having his sight taken away.

Then, too, Judd spent her childhood learning to live with her blindness. She attended the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton where she received an appropriate education. She learned to read and write in “point,” a Braille-like system that was popular around 1900 when Dora was in school.

Leaving home was a traumatic experience for little Dora, who had been pampered by her parents and her siblings because of her blindness. She occasionally talked about how frightened she was leaving her family and being placed in the care of strangers.

It must have been equally traumatic for her parents who sent her off crying. In horse and buggy days, the 60 or so miles to Staunton was a long trip and there was not much visiting. Communication was mostly through letters read to her by teachers and written for her by staff.

Stith, on the other hand, had no such training. He could use a typewriter (an old Underwood was one of his most prized possessions) but he couldn’t see to correct mistakes or read responding letters. He was always at least somewhat at the mercy of others.

When Dora left VSDB as a teenager, she had a career already cut out for her. While she was away her father, a blacksmith by trade, had opened a store adjacent to his shop. Dora would quickly learn the business and operate the store for the next 55 years.

She kept records in “point” with her stylus and writing board (which I still have), using flattened cigarette cartons for paper (they were the ideal thickness for point).

She learned to handle money, recognizing coins by their size. She could not, of course, tell a $10 bill from a $20, but if you gave her a $10 bill, she wrote your name and the denomination you said it was on the currency. If someone tried to trick her, she had the evidence.

Stith never really learned to tell a penny from a dime and again was at the mercy of others when it came to money.

There was one other factor that affected the attitude of the two blind people. Dora went home to her family and familiar surroundings. Stith, a bachelor, had no immediate family to support him.

He had a sister and a niece—both wealthy—but for whatever reason they did not take him in. Until he entered a nursing home in his mid-80s, he boarded with families all around Central Virginia.

Dora had a home and made her own money. Stith relied on a small Western Union pension and a welfare check to get him through. He went blind before Social Security came into being.

Having been fiercely independent before his surgery, this dependence on public assistance bothered him greatly and added to his bitterness. Still, he attempted to keep a positive outlook on life. Those of us who knew him well, however, understood his pain.

The one bit of assistance that Stith gave Judd, who was very independent, was to encourage her to learn to use a typewriter, which she did. That allowed her to communicate with those who could not read point.

Two different people of basically the same age who handled their disability differently.

Circumstances and family made the difference in their lives and their attitudes.