DONNIE JOHNSTON: Vaccine breakthrough is a shot in the arm for the world

How many will refuse the shots? After all, there are parents today who will not allow their children to be immunized against the myriad diseases that once took the lives of many under the age of 6.

And there are those who remember the small number of side effects (some reportedly fatal) attributed to the swine flu vaccine in the late 1970s. Still others in our paranoid society will contend that the COVID-19 shot is merely part of a government plan to infect our brains with propaganda from the other political party and bring us under control.

Some people were skeptical of the polio vaccine, too, but you would have thought that minds would have become more open, given the scientific advancements of the past 60 years. Unfortunately, many are still tightly shuttered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If it means I can throw away my John Wayne mask, I will be glad to take the shot. I am tired of breathing my own carbon dioxide every time I go out in public.

There is an important point to be made here. Just because there is a vaccine in the works, you should not let your guard down. Although I suspect that most Americans will have the vaccine available to them by the summer (other companies will develop similar preventive medicines), COVID is still out there and infections are on the rise. No one wants to be the last casualty in any war.