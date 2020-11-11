DONNIE JOHNSTON: Vaccine breakthrough is a shot in the arm for the world

FUTURE GENERATIONS may never fully appreciate the importance of Monday’s announcement that Pfizer has developed a vaccine the pharmaceutical company claims is 90 percent effective against COVID-19.
If the vaccine actually turns out to be 90 percent effective against this particular coronavirus, it will be amazing, considering that even the most effective annual influenza vaccines only give us about 60 percent protection against the various strains.
The truly miraculous part is that this vaccine was developed essentially within an eight-month window.
In the ordinary medical world, it takes years for specific vaccines to be developed and distributed. It took Dr. Jonas Salk, for example, seven years—from 1948 until 1955—to develop a polio vaccine and move it to the mass immunization stage. Scientists had been unsuccessfully trying to control that crippling disease since the 1890s.
So we can chalk the Pfizer announcement up to the miracle of modern science, if all goes as planned. And kudos go to the Food and Drug Administration for rushing approval through at record speed.
According to Monday’s announcement, front-line workers could be vaccinated by Christmas, which would be a wonderful present for doctors, nurses and other medical workers. The rest of America could be vaccinated by sometime next year.
How many will refuse the shots? After all, there are parents today who will not allow their children to be immunized against the myriad diseases that once took the lives of many under the age of 6.
And there are those who remember the small number of side effects (some reportedly fatal) attributed to the swine flu vaccine in the late 1970s. Still others in our paranoid society will contend that the COVID-19 shot is merely part of a government plan to infect our brains with propaganda from the other political party and bring us under control.
Some people were skeptical of the polio vaccine, too, but you would have thought that minds would have become more open, given the scientific advancements of the past 60 years. Unfortunately, many are still tightly shuttered.
If it means I can throw away my John Wayne mask, I will be glad to take the shot. I am tired of breathing my own carbon dioxide every time I go out in public.
There is an important point to be made here. Just because there is a vaccine in the works, you should not let your guard down. Although I suspect that most Americans will have the vaccine available to them by the summer (other companies will develop similar preventive medicines), COVID is still out there and infections are on the rise. No one wants to be the last casualty in any war.
COVID-19 is in many ways an unusual virus because it affects people differently. Some never get sick, but others die and even doctors are not sure why this is. Immunity has been attributed to age, blood type and other factors. Still, no one is sure why some are unscathed while others perish.
One of the big weapons against the spread of the virus has been the thermometer. Every time I go into a doctor’s office, my temperature is taken. There is a person with a thermometer pointed at my head when I visit some crowded venue like a casino. At the beginning of the pandemic, even retail establishments were taking customers’ temperatures.
To tell the truth, whenever I sneezed or had a scratchy throat from sinus drainage, I stuck the old thermometer in my mouth.
Herein may lie one of the reasons the virus has spread so much. The thermometer may have given us a false sense of security.
In the past couple of months, I have talked to more than a dozen people who tested positive for COVID. Only two experienced any fever whatsoever while infected. But because we have no abnormally high temperature, we assume we are not infected.
As I have said from the beginning, it is impossible to determine how many people have actually been infected by the virus. Half a dozen times during the past eight months, I have had symptoms, but because I had no fever, I never felt it necessary to get tested.
Others refuse to be tested for fear of being quarantined and losing paychecks. The actual number of infected Americans could be 40 percent or even higher. We may be closer to that “herd immunity” than we think.
Still, bring on that vaccine so we can throw away the masks and the thermometers.
