DONNIE JOHNSTON: Warm weather, baseball betting and the best chicken legs

Let’s deal with a couple of interesting stories and a couple of my pet peeves.

A friend and his wife were checking out of a popular grocery store recently when the young woman at the cash register started to ring up a package of chicken legs.

As she was preparing to scan the meat, my friend stopped her and asked, “Are those front legs or hind legs, because I only want front legs.”

The young checker examined the package closely but could find nothing to indicate whether they were front or hind legs.

“I’m not really sure, sir,” she said.

“Well, I only want front legs,” my friend told her. “They are much more tender.”

The checker told my friend to hold on a minute and she would find out for sure. So, she called the manager.

“This gentleman wants to make sure these chicken legs are front legs and I see nothing on the package that indicates whether they are front or back,” she told her boss.

The manager rolled his eyes.

“A chicken only has two legs!” he growled.

The checker, of course, was embarrassed, but everyone in line had a good laugh.

Sometimes ya just gotta think!

Lawyers are always looking to make a buck and if they can’t chase ambulances, they will seek out clients on TV.

For several years, attorneys were looking for people suffering from mesothelioma, a cancer that can be caused by asbestos.

Now the TV attorneys are seeking out Americans who have health issues related to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps base in North Carolina.

For months now, commercials asking anyone who got sick after living at Camp Lejeune have been running day and night on any number of TV networks. Now I am starting to get emails from attorneys trying to drum up business.

I think it is wonderful that so many lawyers are so interested in the health of the American public—at 33 percent contingency.

Some lawyers do have a heart, and I know one divorce attorney who is ready to prove it.

Each Valentine’s Day she provides a free divorce for some lucky client. No joke. True story.

For absolutely no charge, she will pull one of Cupid’s arrows out of a wounded heart. It is unclear where she shoves the arrow once it is extracted.

Such a heartwarming gesture.

Next baseball season, you will be able to bet on sports, including baseball, at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

Yep, according to news reports, BetMGM Sportsbook will be set up at the Reds’ ballpark.

Meanwhile, the greatest Cincinnati hitter of all time, Pete Rose, is banned from baseball because he bet on the sport some 35 years ago.

That makes no sense.

Come on, guys! Give Pete a break. Put him in the Hall of Fame where he belongs!

Two expressions I absolutely despise: “It is what it is” and “We agree to disagree.”

It is what it is! Makes about as much sense as “It’s not what it’s not.” It drives me crazy!

As for “We agree to disagree,” well, that makes even less sense. Grrr! Gimme a break!

Finally, the weather has been beautiful this week. So, is it Indian Summer? Or is it Native American Summer? Or is it Indigenous peoples summer? We must, of course, be politically correct in these crazy times.

Well, my great grandmother was a full-blooded Chippewa and I say it is Indian Summer and anyone thinks otherwise better keep his sunshine out of my wickiup.

Put that in your peace pipe and smoke it!