A FEW DAYS AGO, a friend told me her brother has COVID-19.
This man had a stroke more than a year ago and is in a nursing home with multiple medical problems.
He was tested for COVID-19 and found to be positive. But he has no symptoms of the disease, even though he is in a weakened and compromised condition.
Of course, the man was quarantined to prevent the spread of the virus. But how long will he be required to remain in isolation?
No one seems to have a definite answer. Fourteen days is the usual length of quarantine, but what happens if after 14 days, the man still tests positive but remains asymptomatic?
If you have the virus but for some reason your immune system fights off its harmful effects, how long does the bug remain in your system? Fourteen days? A month? Six months? A year? Forever?
There are carriers of strep who never get sick but spread the virus to others. Is it the same with the coronavirus?
If so, then, theoretically, my friend’s brother could be quarantined for the rest of his life. That would be really sad—and grossly unfair. Would health officials keep a person who tests positive but is asymptomatic locked away in total isolation for years?
Would they perhaps move him in with other asymptomatic people who test positive and form what would amount to a leper colony? Under the panic response mode that we are in now, it might be possible.
I had another friend whose mother recently died of cancer. Officials wanted to test the dead woman for COVID-19, which the family did
not allow.
Had the woman tested positive would her death, which was unquestionably caused by cancer, have been written off
as COVID related? Are numbers being inflated
in this manner?
When I see COVID numbers the only thing that concerns me is how many people have been hospitalized. The other numbers may be deceptive.
Some who test positive never get sick and others have mild cases like the flu. In my county, as of Tuesday, there have been 863 reported cases in just under four months. That equivocates to about seven cases per day, far less than you would expect during an influenza outbreak.
And these “cases” may well have been non-cases, but rather people like my friend’s brother, who tested positive but will never develop symptoms.
Twelve deaths in my county have been attributed to COVID-19, but how many of those people would have also died from a severe case of the flu? And how many actually died from something else but, because they tested positive, had their deaths attributed to the virus?
As I said, I look at the hospitalization rate and over a 120-day period there were 70 people admitted to medical facilities. That’s about one every two days, also comparable to a flu outbreak.
Comparing COVID-19 to the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 is almost like comparing apples and oranges. In a little over one year, the Spanish Flu killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide. COVID-19, which first appeared in China in November, has led to about half a million deaths (according to the latest figures) in nine months.
This column is not to minimize the destructive power of the coronavirus, but to show that in the overall scheme of deadly diseases this is not the mother of all killers. That certainly could change but right now the numbers—which everyone cling to—don’t seem to warrant the hysteria.
Like the flu, COVID-19 is not likely to go away, so we’d better get used to it. We can’t crawl into a corner and hide forever.
Like most viruses, once you have had it you will likely develop some degree of immunity to catching it again. If that’s the case, then I’d just as soon get the virus and be done with it. Not that I’m going out looking for the bug.
We don’t hear any more of that ”flattening the curve” business because most now understand that flattening the curve just means pushing the level road out further.
We can’t count on a vaccine (after 40 years, there still isn’t one for AIDS) so we’d better just hope for a mild case of COVID-19 that builds up our immunity. And if it hangs around, like the flu, we are all likely to get it sooner or later.
Developing immunity looks like the only way we are going to get through this in a reasonable manner.
At least that’s my take on the situation.
