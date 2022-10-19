DONNIE JOHNSTON: We get the baseball playoffs we pay for

We’ve got to change the format — again.

This week, fans of the big-market baseball teams are bellyaching over the new playoff schedule after the Dodgers, Mets and Braves were all eliminated in their first round series.

In the past, teams that lost were upset because there was a one-game elimination in the wild card playoffs, so Major League Baseball changed the first round to a best two out of three and the divisional series to a best three out of five.

That still doesn’t satisfy the teams that have been eliminated, primarily because they were eliminated. And it doesn’t satisfy the television networks that want the big-market teams playing so their ratings will go up. Higher ratings mean more advertising revenue. It is all about the money.

Remember a couple of weeks ago I said in a column that it is not necessarily the best teams that get to the World Series but the teams that are the hottest? Well, at the end of the season the Phillies and Padres were hot, and the Braves and Dodgers were not.

That’s baseball. Even the lowly Washington Nationals won two out of three from the red-hot Braves in a mid-summer series. Teams have streaks and when you’re on a roll at the end of the season, you’re in business.

Three weeks ago, teams like the Braves and the Dodgers were thrilled because they had a five-day vacation between the end of the regular season and their first playoff game. Managers said that it gave them a chance to line up their pitching so their top hurlers would be ready.

Meanwhile, the theory was that the wild card teams, who went straight into the playoffs, would use up their best pitchers in the opening round and be worn out by the time they got to the well-rested division winners.

Well, that sure didn’t work out. First of all, baseball teams are used to playing every day and being off for five days threw the Dodgers and Braves off schedule. Meanwhile, the Phillies and Padres were playing every day as usual and staying sharp. They kept their momentum going while the Braves and Dodgers had to get back in the groove. Before they could do that, they were eliminated.

Some teams also try to play differently in the playoffs than they did during the regular season. Hey! You gotta dance with who brung ya! You don’t go changing strategy when you get down to the nitty gritty.

Take Seattle manager Scott Servais, for example. He brings a starting pitcher into the game with two outs in the ninth and the game on the line. The guy gives up a three-run homer and Houston wins the game.

After the game Servais said it was a move he and his coaches planned a few days earlier. It was analytics.

Well, those analytics cost Seattle the game and possibly the series. Sometimes the numbers don’t mean anything. Sometimes you just have to go with that gut feeling.

Besides, bringing a starting pitcher in to pitch to one batter in the ninth doesn’t make sense. Anyone who knows baseball understands that starting pitchers take time to get the feel of the game. The old adage is that you have to get to the good starting pitchers early. That’s when they’re most vulnerable.

Relief pitchers are different. They are groomed to come in during crucial situations and get a quick out. When the game is on the line you go with your best reliever, not a starter who might take two innings to get his rhythm.

One more point: the teams that put the ball in play are advancing while the big home-run-hitting teams are watching the playoffs on TV. The Phillies are a good example. Bloops and opposite field singles have taken them a long way.

Hey! Bryce Harper might get a ring yet.

And two other former Nationals, Josh Bell and Juan Soto, are helping San Diego move on.

But back to the playoff format, where fans want only the teams that won the most games during the regular season to get into the World Series. When I was a child, baseball had that format. The National League winner played the American League winner. The World Series was the only playoff. We could go back to that again.

But that would mean no month of television playoffs and no advertising revenue. Fat chance of that happening.

And since I’m talking sports, a word about football.

Why doesn’t the NFL just do away with Thursday Night Football? The matchups are terrible and almost nobody has Amazon Prime.

And how about those Philadelphia Eagles?

I’m still smiling after they beat the Dallas Cowboys.