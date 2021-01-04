DONNIE JOHNSTON: We were drenched in dismal 2020

It was another wet year in our area.

I poured almost 68 inches of moisture out of my rain gauge, which made 2020 the fourth wettest year of this century, about 25 inches above our historical average. That is a very significant number.

We must remember here that we have been keeping daily weather records in the United States only since 1872, and that 148 years in the life of a 4.5 billion-year-old planet is such an infinitesimally small snapshot that it is virtually impossible for the human mind to comprehend. It is almost like comparing a puddle of water with the entire Pacific Ocean.

Weather has changed millions of times over the life of the Earth, and it will continue to change. Some changes are major, like the last Ice Age, which lasted close to 1,000 years, and some are smaller, like the Little Ice Age, which began in the mid-1300s and ended 500 years later in about 1865.

Whether the weather changes now are part of a 1,000-year cycle or just a brief fluctuation from the norm is yet to be determined. But during the first 20 years of the 21st century, there is no question that patterns have shifted. We are warmer and we are wetter.