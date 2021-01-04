DONNIE JOHNSTON: We were drenched in dismal 2020

It was another wet year in our area.
I poured almost 68 inches of moisture out of my rain gauge, which made 2020 the fourth wettest year of this century, about 25 inches above our historical average. That is a very significant number.
We must remember here that we have been keeping daily weather records in the United States only since 1872, and that 148 years in the life of a 4.5 billion-year-old planet is such an infinitesimally small snapshot that it is virtually impossible for the human mind to comprehend. It is almost like comparing a puddle of water with the entire Pacific Ocean.
Weather has changed millions of times over the life of the Earth, and it will continue to change. Some changes are major, like the last Ice Age, which lasted close to 1,000 years, and some are smaller, like the Little Ice Age, which began in the mid-1300s and ended 500 years later in about 1865.
Whether the weather changes now are part of a 1,000-year cycle or just a brief fluctuation from the norm is yet to be determined. But during the first 20 years of the 21st century, there is no question that patterns have shifted. We are warmer and we are wetter.
In going back over my weather records in anticipation of this column, one year—2003—stood out like a sore thumb. For whatever reason, precipitation totals went up dramatically that year and (with one lone exception) they have not gone down.
The average annual rainfall for our area is about 43 inches, and for the 10 years previous to 2003, precipitation totals remained within a few inches (in either direction) of that number.
Then in 2003, I recorded 73.25 inches of moisture, about 30 inches more than our average. In 2011, there was 71.85 inches, and in 2018, I poured 70.7 inches of moisture out of my rain gauge.
Seventy inches of moisture in three of the last 18 years. That’s amazing for our region. No, these are not official records, but I take great care in my daily recording and these figures are very accurate.
Since 2003, we have averaged (at least in my Culpeper neighborhood) about 55 inches of moisture a year. That’s about a 22 percent increase, another very significant number. And in the past 10 years, we have averaged 58.5 inches.
But again we must look at this rise in precipitation in its proper context. We are looking at 18 years in the life of a 4.5 billion-year-old planet. Significant to a 40-year-old scientist? Yes. To an aging planet? No.
Still, it is a change, and 2003 marks the beginning of that change. Since then, we have had two other years (2013 and 2020) with more than 64 inches of precipitation and six years with more than 50 inches. Every other year —save one—has been above our historical 43-inch average.
That year, 2007, we had only 33 inches of moisture, 10 inches below our historical average.
What does all this prove? Perhaps nothing. As I said, when you compare 18 years to 4.5 billion years, well … . Still, it is worth noting.
Let’s get back to 2020. It was wet and it was at times dismal. We had measurable precipitation on 139 out of 366 days, including a soggy August, when it rained 21 out of 31 days.
That month, we had 12.1 inches of rain at my station, but places like Petersburg and parts of Chesterfield County had much more. In fact, Chesterfield will top out at more than 80 inches for the year. That’s a lot, but still well below the 96 inches recorded in Sperryville (Rappahannock County) in 2019.
I only had four storms that produced more than 2 inches of moisture at my house. The heaviest rainfall was Nov. 11 and 12, when 4.6 inches fell. Other localities, of course, had different totals.
It was a wet year and a warm one, too, with several months near record-level highs. The lowest temperature I recorded was 15 degrees on Feb. 15 and the highest was 100 on July 20.
July was a hot month, which is typical. Between July 2–22, there were 21 straight days when the high topped out at 91 or above. Twenty-seven of the 31 days in July had high temperatures over 90 degrees.
Will the wet pattern continue into 2021? We will have to wait and see. Will average temperatures continue to rise? Who knows?
Every year has its own peculiarities. We’ll just have to wait and see what 2021 brings.
One final note: On this day 25 years ago, the Blizzard of 1996 began. Thirty inches of snow in this area and 45 inches on the Skyline Drive.
I’m ready for another.
Donnie Johnston: