DONNIE JOHNSTON: Will Church Hill Downs ante up for Colonial Downs?

WILL THOROUGHBRED racing in Virginia get a boost now that Churchill Downs has agreed to buy Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, which includes Colonial Downs racetrack and Rosie’s Gaming in New Kent?

The Churchill corporation paid a reported $2.49 billion for Peninsula, which has holdings in New York and Sioux City, Iowa. The sale is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

Initial reports indicate that things will remain the same at Colonial Downs and Rosie’s Casino, at least for the present, but Virginia horsemen hope that the new ownership will put even more emphasis on racing. Churchill Downs, after all, is home to the most prestigious race in America, the famed Kentucky Derby.

While Churchill Downs has had a storied history since opening in 1875, Colonial Downs has suffered from an irregular heartbeat since the first horses broke from its starting gate in 1997. The track had its ups and downs for 17 years before closing its barns in 2014. It reopened under new management in 2019, this time with an added venue that is saving many racetracks in America—slot machines.

No one seems to know just exactly how Colonial Downs got slot machines, which are technically illegal in Virginia, but one day in April of 2019 they were. In case you have forgotten, they were dubbed “historic racing machines” in the beginning, and somewhere deep in the bowels of these electronic gadgets there are old races from unknown tracks that allow a patron to bet on the outcome.

In my trips to Colonial Downs, however, I have never seen anyone bet on these old races. Visitors do, however, put their dollars in these gadgets that look like slot machines and act like slot machines.

It is the profits from these slot machines that keep tracks like Colonial Downs going. On any given day there may be a dozen bettors playing the horses while 500 people gamble at the casino below.

Slots also saved Charles Town Races. That historic track closed in the mid-1990s because the horse racing public was dwindling. When casino gambling was approved a few years later Charles Town reopened with major improvements and higher purses.

Churchill Downs is, as one might suspect, more than just a racetrack. It is a large corporation that also owns casinos that feature “historic racing machines,” aka slot machines. Colonial Downs and Rosie’s should fit neatly into its holdings.

Virginia’s only thoroughbred racetrack seems to be doing well now, in great part due to those “historic race machines.” This summer’s meet, from July 11-September 7, will feature 27 racing dates on what many trainers contend is the finest turf track in America.

This summer’s purses will average some $600,000 per day, according to reports, and that kind of money will attract some good horses. The Grade 3 Virginia Derby brings some of the finest horses in America to the New Kent track.

Hopefully, Churchill Downs will place even more emphasis on racing at Colonial Downs. It took decades for Virginia horsemen to get a Thoroughbred track approved and owners watched the initial effort fail in 2014 when the track closed and sat idle for five summers.

Under the present ownership the track seems to be doing well. Perhaps it will do even better with Churchill Downs at the helm.

Incidentally, Churchill Downs was founded by Col. Meriwether Lewis Clark. How’s that for an old Virginia name?

If I may be sold bold as to offer a suggestion to the new owners, how about getting off this “historic racing machine” kick and put in some recognizable slot machines such as in action at the MGM or Hollywood Casino (Charles Town). The ones there now look like something out of the movie Las Vegas Vacation (the paper, rock, scissors casino).

If you’re going to do it, do it right. We know they are slot machines. You don’t have to pretend. Better slot machines might bring in more money to help racing.

Virginia horse owners would appreciate that.