DONNIE JOHNSTON: Will we see another gas crisis?

There’s a lot of talk about gas and oil these days.

Prices at the pump have crept up again, and are likely to rise even higher in the next two months, as refineries shift from winter to summer blends. Right now, high-octane gasoline is selling for $3 a gallon, as crude oil has jumped from $26 to $65 per barrel. Some fear that we will see $4 gas before the summer is over.

The jump in price has caused many to remember the oil crisis of 1973, which was a real mess. Those who don’t go back that far cannot appreciate the anxiety caused by that situation. During the 1973 crisis, it was not so much price, but the fact that gas was scarce that caused worry. It was a real turning point in automotive history.

After fuel and tire rationing during World War II (no cars were being built during this period), America went wild in the 1950s. Detroit began building cars that seemed to be as long as freight cars and burned fuel like a diesel locomotive. And why not? You could fill a 10-gallon tank for $2.50.

I had a cousin who owned a Ford station wagon and he joked that his vehicle burned so much gas that he would have to fill it up before he made the 12-mile trip to town and fill it up again before he came home. Gas guzzlers were in their prime.