DONNIE JOHNSTON: Will we see another gas crisis?

There’s a lot of talk about gas and oil these days.
Prices at the pump have crept up again, and are likely to rise even higher in the next two months, as refineries shift from winter to summer blends. Right now, high-octane gasoline is selling for $3 a gallon, as crude oil has jumped from $26 to $65 per barrel. Some fear that we will see $4 gas before the summer is over.
The jump in price has caused many to remember the oil crisis of 1973, which was a real mess. Those who don’t go back that far cannot appreciate the anxiety caused by that situation. During the 1973 crisis, it was not so much price, but the fact that gas was scarce that caused worry. It was a real turning point in automotive history.
After fuel and tire rationing during World War II (no cars were being built during this period), America went wild in the 1950s. Detroit began building cars that seemed to be as long as freight cars and burned fuel like a diesel locomotive. And why not? You could fill a 10-gallon tank for $2.50.
I had a cousin who owned a Ford station wagon and he joked that his vehicle burned so much gas that he would have to fill it up before he made the 12-mile trip to town and fill it up again before he came home. Gas guzzlers were in their prime.
It was in the 1960s that suburbia began to flourish. Everybody wanted to work in the city, where wages were high, and live in the country, where life was more laid-back. Commuting became the thing as 1970 approached.
Gas guzzlers and commuting required cheap gas—and plenty of it. Even in the late 1960s, gas wars among oil companies saw some stations offer petrol for 25 cents a gallon.
It was not the same everywhere. Gas in countries like England and France was selling for $4 or $5 a gallon, and Europeans were driving economy cars that Americans jokingly called “tin cans on wheels.” Volkswagen bugs had gained some popularity in America in the ’60s, but that was about the extent of our move toward small foreign cars. The gas guzzlers were still king.
Then came the Arab–Israeli War, and the U.S., of course, sided with Israel. The Arab countries, where most of America’s oil was coming from, responded by placing an oil embargo on the U. S. Suddenly, America was out of gas.
As I said, if you didn’t live through it, you cannot appreciate the gravity of the 1973 oil crisis. A commuting nation driving gas-guzzling cars was suddenly in trouble.
Gas went from 35 cents a gallon to 75 cents a gallon almost overnight. Within a few weeks, we were paying an unheard of $1 a gallon and were thrilled to get gasoline at that price.
But availability was scarier than price. “Out of gas” signs frightened vehicle owners who drove from one gas station to another (sometimes one town to another) to find fuel.
Rationing was put in place. Some stations limited each customer to 5 gallons, an amount that wouldn’t take a big Cadillac or Chrysler 50 miles. There were odd-even days. If the last digit on your license plate was an odd number, you could buy gas on odd dates and the same for even.
Gas lines sometimes stretched a quarter of a mile at stations that had fuel. By the time many drivers got to the pump, the station’s supply was gone. Tempers flared and there were occasional fistfights.
Some people followed loaded (or sometimes empty) tanker trucks for miles on the assumption that they could fill up when the delivery vehicle unloaded.
Drivers, whose jobs were 50 miles from home, panicked every time the fuel gauge fell below half full. Those who wanted or needed to take long trips called friends along the way to try to find gas stations that were open. It was a trying time.
The oil crisis of 1973 (supposedly) taught us a lesson. No longer did we want to be at the mercy of Arab countries and OPEC oil. We wanted to be oil self-sufficient, which we managed to do some 25 years later.
After the gas crisis of 1973, America gave up its love affair with big luxury cars and began to buy smaller European imports. Detroit changed gears, too, making more compact vehicles that were fuel-efficient.
Gas would never be below $1 a gallon after that, and no longer would attendants pump your gas (or check your oil) for you. You began paying higher prices and getting less service.
Yes, 1973 was a defining moment in American automotive history. It is a time that those of us who sat in gas lines won’t ever forget.
And yes, it could happen again.
