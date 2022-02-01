DONNIE JOHNSTON: Winters of yore often more imagination than reality

Who says we don’t have winters like we used to?
January was a pistol, as those who went without electricity for a week or were stranded on Interstate 95 for 12 or more hours can attest.
We had it all—snow, sleet, freezing rain and low temperatures in the teens. It is a month we will all remember.
Now we come to February, which traditionally is the snowiest month of the year in these parts. And the first two weeks are usually the worst. If we can get to Feb. 15, spring will start tugging at winter’s grip. Until then, it’s a crap shoot.
As I mentioned in an earlier column, the Blizzard of 1899, this area’s worst snowstorm, tormented residents the first 14 days of February. There was a big storm in 1984 and another in 2010. Persistent cold air and moisture from the south have combined to give us plenty of snow in February.
Speaking of 2010, this has been the worst winter since 2009–10. It has not been as snowy—so far—but it has been just as cold or colder. I’ve burned plenty of wood this time around.
Our old buddy the groundhog makes his appearance Wednesday, and we’ll see what he has to say. Will winter hang on another six weeks? There are many who would shoot any groundhog that makes such a prognostication. Some are as tired of winter as they are of COVID.
I am sometimes amused by our recollections of past winters. A few years ago, a friend who grew up with me remarked, as many people often do, “We don’t have winters like we used to.” He went on to say that when he was a boy, the snows would come the first of December and stay on the ground until March.
Sorry, but that ain’t the way it was. There has never been a winter in my lifetime when we had snow on the ground from the first of December until March. The longest I ever recall was that 2009–10 winter, when we had the Dec. 20 snow whose remnants hung around until late February.
But most of those remnants were sky-high piles pushed up in parking lots, those Mount Snowmores that turned from beautiful white to a dirty brown. In the fields and yards, the snow disappeared in January before returning in February.
The truth is that in these parts those “winters like we used to have” are mostly just figments of our imagination. If you’ll go back and check the records (and old newspapers) you’ll find that, as in recent years, we might go five or six years with almost no snow. That was true in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.
There was, however, more snowy winters in the 1980s, with the 1990s being a decade of ice storms (except for the Blizzard of 1996).
A ski lodge that was built in Rappahannock County in the mid-1960s (inspired by the Blizzard of 1962) was out of business by 1970 because of several consecutive years of no natural snow and not enough cold air to make snow. That’s just the way it is here in Virginia. Maybe once every five or six years we get a decent winter.
I had another friend recall those mystical snowy winters of his youth and declare, “Why, when I was a small child we’d have snow up to our knees.” I had to remind him that when he was a small child, he was maybe 3 feet tall and his knees were probably less than a foot off the ground.
Yes, those wild winters of our youth are usually recollections of one of two snowstorms over a three- or four-year period. Some were impressive, yes, but they didn’t occur all that often.
And you might have to go back to the Ice Age to find a Northern or Central Virginia winter where snow lay on the ground from Dec. 1 until March. It just doesn’t happen—even in parking lot snow mountains.
I’ve had my snow and I’m pretty well satisfied, although I would not cry if we got a couple of feet in the next two weeks. My electricity went out during the first January storm and my lower heat pump unit quit the day before the second. I’m afraid to contemplate what might happen in the next big storm.
Yes, we might get another one in the next two weeks or maybe the first week in March. Usually, however, cold and snowy Januaries forecast an early spring. Let’s see what Punxsutawney Phil says Wednesday.
After all, he’s the expert.
Donnie Johnston: