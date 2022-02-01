DONNIE JOHNSTON: Winters of yore often more imagination than reality

I am sometimes amused by our recollections of past winters. A few years ago, a friend who grew up with me remarked, as many people often do, “We don’t have winters like we used to.” He went on to say that when he was a boy, the snows would come the first of December and stay on the ground until March.

Sorry, but that ain’t the way it was. There has never been a winter in my lifetime when we had snow on the ground from the first of December until March. The longest I ever recall was that 2009–10 winter, when we had the Dec. 20 snow whose remnants hung around until late February.

But most of those remnants were sky-high piles pushed up in parking lots, those Mount Snowmores that turned from beautiful white to a dirty brown. In the fields and yards, the snow disappeared in January before returning in February.

The truth is that in these parts those “winters like we used to have” are mostly just figments of our imagination. If you’ll go back and check the records (and old newspapers) you’ll find that, as in recent years, we might go five or six years with almost no snow. That was true in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.