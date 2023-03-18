We’ve all got our favorite foods we turn to for emotional support.

My family tends to seek the comfort of mashed potatoes or grilled cheese with chicken noodle soup. We celebrate a special occasion with a nice bottle of wine or a couple pounds of spiced shrimp. We make sugar cookies with homemade frosting for a brother, daughter or grandchild who craves them.

But as I discovered recently, there’s a flipside to the wonderful feelings that food can evoke. When you’re suddenly sickened with a virus or stomach poisoning, or have some condition that requires surgery, you may associate the experience with something you ate.

And when that happens, can your relationship with that special food item ever be the same again?

A few weeks ago, I had a stomach bug that came out of nowhere and the only unusual thing I’d eaten was a slice of coconut cake. I’d found a lovely 6-inch version at a local grocery store and was so excited because it was perfect for one or two people.

It provided the enjoyment of a few slices without having to eat a full-size cake.

I kept the plastic dome it came in, thinking I’d buy small pans, bake little cakes for us and my mother, and transport them in the carrier.

Then the bug hit and all those plans went down the drain. As in the toilet drain.

I’m sure it wasn’t the cake that caused the disruption, along with the feeling like I’d been kicked by a horse. My companion, Lou, ate the rest of it and never had a problem.

Then again, he’s got a cast iron stomach. He often remarks that during his time in the Marines, he’d be so thirsty on training missions that he’d drink muddy water out of a puddle.

But my fatigued mind associated sickness with that beautifully little cake and there was no way I was going to tempt fate and eat it again. Which is a crying shame, because I love coconut cake.

My sister used to make a beautiful triple layered dessert, and it was her father-in-law’s favorite. After his death, she just didn’t have the heart to make it much anymore.

I’m not the only one who’s had this experience. A girl I went to church with swore off chocolate chip cookies because she had some right before she got the flu — and in her mind, she couldn’t think of one without the other.

My mother needed surgery a few years ago for a stomach-related issue, and the last meal she had before the condition erupted was my brother’s crabcakes. Delicious as they were, and still are, she hasn’t been able to bring herself to eat them because they remind her of the operation.

We all know the power of suggestion is a mighty force and maybe, one of these days, I’ll start suggesting to myself that coconut cake can be my friend again. And actually believe it.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the Sumerduck Ruritan Club sold meals of corned beef with all the fixings, and Lou bought us two dinners, with homemade coconut pie for dessert. My mind and stomach were able to absorb the coconut without a problem, so maybe that’s a step in the right direction.