DYSON COLUMN: Terms that can cause a pregnant pause

Twice in two weeks, the term “pregnant persons” caused a pregnant pause in my thought process.

I wondered if gender lines have become so blurred that we can’t even say that women are the only people who can get pregnant. And if we do, is it somehow insulting to others who don’t have a uterus and ovaries?

As with many things in life, it’s complicated. Let me tell you how I developed this bun of a thought in the oven of my brain.

I was listening to a video conference about flu season and Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was among the panelists. She cited those most at risk for severe cases of the flu: the very young and old, those with chronic ailments and underlying conditions and “pregnant persons.”

The next week, I was rewriting a press release about a campaign to improve health outcomes for new moms and their babies. One of the goals—and I swear I’m not making up this verbiage—is “supporting pregnant persons’ goals for human milk feeding.”

I wasn’t expecting such confusion. In my simple mind, couldn’t you just say the project supports pregnant women who want to breastfeed? Does human milk come from anywhere else?

Then I started looking up gender terms and definitions. I came across a few photos of people who clearly identify themselves as men, cradling obviously pregnant bellies. One, with a full beard and equally full midsection, was shown in a hospital bed, waiting to give birth.

For a split second, I wondered if I had missed the biggest news story of the 21st century, if the Arnold Schwarzenegger film, “Junior,” about a research scientist who injects himself with an embryo to test an experimental drug, had come to pass.

I read more and momentarily felt, like, so 20th century. As I researched who might fall under today’s umbrella of “pregnant persons,” I found an entry on Healthline, a website that covers health topics. A 2018 story titled, “Can Men Get Pregnant?” got right to the point.

Yes, it’s possible, the story said, and probably more common than you think—and this goes back five years. But in order to understand how, you have to get over some misconceptions, according to the writer. Some people who were assigned female at birth identify as being men, the story stated.

These folks have taken steps to look like men and want to be referred to as males but they still have the reproductive organs needed to carry a child.

For those who don’t have the required parts—as a result of a hysterectomy or because they were born without them—technology could make pregnancy possible for them in the future, according to the Healthline article.

In light of that information, perhaps it makes sense that medical officials would say “pregnant persons” because the way people identify themselves these days isn’t as simple as belonging to Team A or Team B. We all know that, I’m sure.

But I hadn’t realized all the ramifications of the changing classifications, requests for use of different personal pronouns and such. Whether you view it as welcome news or enough to bring on a case of morning sickness, it’s always good to be informed, right?