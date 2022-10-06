Editorial: Energy plan takes us back to coal mines

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan strikes the right rhetorical balance with its “all of the above” approach to future energy generation.

As America transitions away from fossil-fuel-based energy sources to clean renewable sources, each state is going to struggle with how to scale back greenhouse gas-producing fuels that have driven the nation since the Industrial Revolution, and scale up clean energy sources that have a ways to go before they are able to meet the demands that are going to be placed on them.

Youngkin argues that we need to balance all the sources we depend on now—natural gas, nuclear, solar, and coal, primarily—as we move toward a clean-energy future. He is rightly concerned about the impact of this transition on the pocketbooks of Virginians, who ultimately will pay for this transition via their monthly energy bills.

Of particular concern are rate adjustment clauses, which were approved by the General Assembly in 2007 and allow Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company to charge customers for covering “the costs of specific expenses like environmental cleanup obligations or certain generation facilities,” according to a 2021 Virginia Mercury story.

These costs are not inconsequential, and account for a significant portion of the 10-year rise in consumer bills. There is bipartisan support in the General Assembly to address this problem, and we applaud the governor for making it an issue. .

But while this energy plan may sound reasonable, it isn’t. This blueprint will lead to Virginia dragging its feet on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and making the turn to zero carbon emissions as required by the Virginia Clean Economy Act.

Youngkin’s plan to slow renewables is hiding just below his rhetoric. He wants to empower the State Corporation Commission to permit energy companies to delay their renewable portfolio standard requirements required by the VCEA—an act that the governor makes clear he wants to roll back.

Further, he continues pushing the false narrative that renewable energy is going to drive up costs to the point that Virginia is not competitive.

“Clean energy is not the problem here,” said Will Cleveland in a Southern Environmental Law Center press release. “The problem is a regulatory system that enables utilities to over-charge customers on the one hand and then drive rates even higher with new surcharges with the other hand. … [F]alling-cost resources like solar, wind, and battery storage simply do not threaten reliability or affordability, as this energy plan claims.”

Moreover, as a successful businessman, Youngkin should know the clean energy revolution is not going away. The automotive industry, whose products are one of the biggest producers of greenhouse gases, is fully committed to clean energy. General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo are just some of the carmakers that have set aggressive goals to stop selling emission-producing cars in the very near future.

And California’s emission standards, which Virginia currently follows, will drive our economy even if Youngkin withdraws us from that agreement.

The economy isn’t waiting for recalcitrant conservatives to come around.

But the most head-scratching element of this energy plan is Youngkin’s commitment to small modular nuclear reactors.

Smaller in size and cheaper to assemble than traditional nuclear power plants, SMRs are a promising piece of our clean-energy future. But there’s a problem. According to Richard Black of the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit, “[T]hey do not currently exist as reactors for power generation.” Thus, he continues, it’s “difficult to have confidence in production times … and cost reductions proposed by the industry.”

Further, recent research out of Stanford University argues that “Small modular reactors … will actually generate more radioactive waste than conventional nuclear power plants.”

So Youngkin wants to slow down progress on proven clean-energy solutions like wind and solar that are scaling up and have proven markets, invest heavily in a new nuclear technology that is not even currently producing energy in the U.S., and all the while giving a thumbs up to the energy sources that have put us in the predicament we’re in—fossil fuels.

The free market is moving to clean solutions.

Youngkin, using the language of competitiveness, wants to pull Virginia back into the coal mines.

We’re not fooled by the rhetoric of someone who appears more interested in refining his presidential campaign stump speech than doing what’s best for Virginia.