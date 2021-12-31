Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints D.C. temple to host open house

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold an open house of the Washington, D.C., temple from April 28 to June 4, excluding Sundays. The temple, which first opened in 1974, closed in March 2018 for a significant renovation.

Tour hours begin at 9 a.m., with the last tour at 9 p.m. Tour tickets are not required for entry. However, because on-site parking is limited, free timed-entry tickets are required for parking on the temple grounds. Parking tickets will be available starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. The 40-minute walking tour includes several floors and scaling over 150 stairs; comfortable shoes recommended. Wheelchair accessibility and elevators are available. Photography and video recording are not permitted inside the temple. For more information and parking tickets, visit dctemple.org/open-house.