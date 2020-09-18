Culpeper Food Closet doubles family access in response to need

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The need for food security in Culpeper County is deepening. The Culpeper Food Closet is expanding its services to help address the issue.

The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, announced that beginning immediately, it will double the amount of food qualified families may receive, from once-a month visits to twice-a-month. Each distribution visit provides about three to four days of meals for each person in the family. The increase was implemented in partnership with Feed America partners.

To receive food, families are first screened by Culpeper Human Services Sam’s Place, 219 E. Davis St. Food closet distribution hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. No one will be turned away.

Culpeper Food Closet distributions currently provide food to an average of 350 families a month, or about 1,100 individuals. Additionally, the Culpeper Food Closet supports the Culpeper Senior Center, S.A.F.E., Social Services emergency supplies as well as several other organizations that distribute food in Culpeper.