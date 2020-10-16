Culpeper Food Closet kicks off Buy-a-Bird Campaign

The Culpeper Food Closet has kicked off its annual Thanksgiving “Buy-A-Bird” campaign.

For the past several years, The Food Closet, SWIFT Inc. and Culpeper Human Services have combined resources to provide Culpeper families and individuals in need with the necessary food items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Because of the pandemic, the process will be different than past years. Applicants will first meet with Culpeper Human Services to receive a Thanksgiving voucher. The Food Closet will continue to serve as coordinator, as well as purchase the turkeys. SWIFT Inc. will provide the side dishes, such as potatoes, dressing and veggies. New this year, the distribution of the turkeys and sides will be made Nov. 9–20 at Sam’s Place.

Last year, 650 turkeys were distributed to families, and 100 meals to seniors and shut-ins, totaling 1,778 Thanksgiving meals. This year, there is an estimate of need for 600 families, which equates to 2,800 meals.