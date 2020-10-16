Culpeper Food Closet kicks off Buy-a-Bird Campaign

The Culpeper Food Closet has kicked off its annual Thanksgiving “Buy-A-Bird” campaign.
For the past several years, The Food Closet, SWIFT Inc. and Culpeper Human Services have combined resources to provide Culpeper families and individuals in need with the necessary food items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Because of the pandemic, the process will be different than past years. Applicants will first meet with Culpeper Human Services to receive a Thanksgiving voucher. The Food Closet will continue to serve as coordinator, as well as purchase the turkeys. SWIFT Inc. will provide the side dishes, such as potatoes, dressing and veggies. New this year, the distribution of the turkeys and sides will be made Nov. 9–20 at Sam’s Place.
Last year, 650 turkeys were distributed to families, and 100 meals to seniors and shut-ins, totaling 1,778 Thanksgiving meals. This year, there is an estimate of need for 600 families, which equates to 2,800 meals.
With an average cost of $15 each, the Food Closet is in need of monetary donations to purchase the turkeys. Do not donate turkeys; there is no place to store them. There are several convenient ways to make a donation: Drop off a check or cash Monday–Friday, 9–11:30 a.m., mail a check, make an donation on the website, or through your bank’s bill pay service. Do not mail cash.
Mail checks to The Culpeper Food Closet, Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701; write “Thanksgiving” in the memo line.
To make an online donation, visit ststephensculpeper.net/Culpeper-food-closet, and select “Donate to the Food Closet Now.” You do not need to have a PayPal account to donate online.
In addition to the Thanksgiving program, as the end of each year approaches, the Culpeper Food Closet has a substantial deficit. Generous donations from the community are of great help.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!