Culpeper Food Closet receives donation of Norwegian salmon thanks to local food blogger

Fauquier For Immediate Sympathetic Help received a donation of 2,500 pounds of frozen salmon fillets from Kvarøy Arctic, a sustainable salmon farm in Norway. The salmon was delivered in January, and FISH kept a portion of the donation while distributing the remainder to Rappahannock Food Pantry, Community Touch, Culpeper Food Closet, Seven Loaves Services and Fauquier Community Food Bank.
This contribution was made possible by Anita Parris Soule, a social media influencer and Fauquier Times contributor. Soule develops recipes for Kvarøy Arctic and promotes them on social media. As part of the company’s effort to work with food banks across the U.S. during the pandemic, Kvarøy offered to donate the salmon to a charity of Soule’s choosing.
Kathryn Lamonia, executive director of Fauquier FISH, initiated a collaboration with the Piedmont Environmental Council to ensure the donation reached the greatest number of food-insecure people in Fauquier County.
“Since I started as the director of FISH, I’ve really enjoyed building this partnership with PEC. When we were approached about the salmon donation it seemed like a natural fit to reach out to PEC to partner with them once again. It benefits the entire community and fosters a sense of camaraderie between those seeking to reduce food insecurity in our local communities,” Lamonia said.Soule writes a blog at wildthistlekitchen.com and maintains social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest. Soule’s recipes for Kvarøy Arctic are spicy salmon sushi rolls and bagel brunch board; details about the salmon donation are covered in this blog post.
According to Kvarøy Arctic’s website, “What today is called Kvarøy Arctic was founded in 1976 by Alf Olsen, a fish farming pioneer in northern Norway, and his son Geir. In 2008, ownership was passed along to Gjermund and Håvard, Geir’s sons, and Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Geir’s son-inlaw. They would continue to develop Kvarøy Arctic as it was envisioned by its founders: offering salmon of very high quality, without compromising either the environment or the welfare of the fish.”