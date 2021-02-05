Culpeper Food Closet receives donation of Norwegian salmon thanks to local food blogger

Fauquier For Immediate Sympathetic Help received a donation of 2,500 pounds of frozen salmon fillets from Kvarøy Arctic, a sustainable salmon farm in Norway. The salmon was delivered in January, and FISH kept a portion of the donation while distributing the remainder to Rappahannock Food Pantry, Community Touch, Culpeper Food Closet, Seven Loaves Services and Fauquier Community Food Bank.

This contribution was made possible by Anita Parris Soule, a social media influencer and Fauquier Times contributor. Soule develops recipes for Kvarøy Arctic and promotes them on social media. As part of the company’s effort to work with food banks across the U.S. during the pandemic, Kvarøy offered to donate the salmon to a charity of Soule’s choosing.

Kathryn Lamonia, executive director of Fauquier FISH, initiated a collaboration with the Piedmont Environmental Council to ensure the donation reached the greatest number of food-insecure people in Fauquier County.