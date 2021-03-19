Culpeper veterinarian first in parish's 75 years to be ordained a deacon

For many years, Watts chaired the board of Epiphany Catholic School, which first operated out of Precious Blood’s basement. He was key in helping establish the school a few miles away at its new location, 1211 E. Grandview Ave.

When that transition happened about seven years ago and Watts gave up Epiphany’s chairmanship, he began considering greater service within the church.

“When I was in high school, I went through a discernment period during which I felt the call to be ordained,” Watts said. “But at the same time, I felt I should be a husband and father.”

His priest was sensitive to Watts’ inspiration and urged him to marry and have children.

“He told me to keep my heart open to the deaconship later on—that possibly, that would be how my ordination could be fulfilled,” Watts said. “So I’ve always kept that idea in my heart.”

Catholic deacons are usually older, with grown children, so that the children’s support would not be threatened by the unexpected death of their mother, Watts said. A deacon who loses his wife will not remarry; in this way, he is celibate, Watts said.