Culpeper veterinarian first in parish's 75 years to be ordained a deacon

In a life dedicated to the compassionate care of living creatures, Culpeper resident Michael Watts recently achieved a milestone.
The successful veterinarian was ordained a Catholic deacon at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington.
“We’ve been in class six years, six of us together,” Watts said of himself and his peers who studied together to gain ordination. “It feels really good to have it done.”
Catholic Diocese of Arlington Bishop Michael Burbidge assigned Watts to serve Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper. There, Watts joins Deacon Ramon Tirado. They work with Father Kevin Walsh, the parish priest.
Watts is the first person from the parish to receive the Sacrament of Holy Orders and become a permanent deacon.
Until now, “all of the clergy assigned to the parish during its 75-year history have come from outside the parish,” Watts said.
Including Watts, 59 permanent deacons serve the 500,000-member diocese, which encompasses the northern half of Virginia. The Diocese of Richmond serves the southern half of the state.
Watts, who founded Clevenger’s Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville in 2005, has been a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. He has been a contributing member of the Precious Blood family since he moved to Culpeper 20 years ago.
For many years, Watts chaired the board of Epiphany Catholic School, which first operated out of Precious Blood’s basement. He was key in helping establish the school a few miles away at its new location, 1211 E. Grandview Ave.
When that transition happened about seven years ago and Watts gave up Epiphany’s chairmanship, he began considering greater service within the church.
“When I was in high school, I went through a discernment period during which I felt the call to be ordained,” Watts said. “But at the same time, I felt I should be a husband and father.”
His priest was sensitive to Watts’ inspiration and urged him to marry and have children.
“He told me to keep my heart open to the deaconship later on—that possibly, that would be how my ordination could be fulfilled,” Watts said. “So I’ve always kept that idea in my heart.”
Catholic deacons are usually older, with grown children, so that the children’s support would not be threatened by the unexpected death of their mother, Watts said. A deacon who loses his wife will not remarry; in this way, he is celibate, Watts said.
Watts’ wife, Maureen, their 14-year-old son Richard and daughters Emily, 25, Elaine, 20, and Rebecca, 14, all support the new deacon. They attended his ordination at the cathedral on Feb. 20. Watts’ parents, who traveled from Florida, and his brother and sister-in-law from North Carolina also attended.
Watts, a graduate of the Virginia–Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine, holds an animal sciences degree from the University of Maryland and a graduate certificate from Purdue University.
With the deaconship, Watts adds a master’s degree in theology to his accomplishments. He fulfilled a six-year program run by the Diocese of Arlington in coordination with the Christendom College Graduate School of Theology in Alexandria.
In addition to Watts, five other men completed the program and also were ordained in February. They include Aaron Caccagnino at St. Jude Catholic Church in Spotsylvania County, a retired Green Beret whose government contract work involves teaching survival skills.
“Almost all deacons, unlike priests, have a secular job, and serve in the more earthy aspects of the gospel,” Watts said. “Deacons are considered a minister of the Sacrament. We baptize, lead prayers and officiate at marriages and funerals,” among other duties, he said.
The veterinarian feels privileged to serve Precious Blood parishioners in this new role.
“I have a great love for the people, for the church, and for God,” Watts said. “I see it as a great blessing to be given the ability to be a servant-leader in this capacity.”
