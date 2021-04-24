Ebenezer Church launches Impact 100 Challenge

Ebenezer Church is challenging its congregation to make a difference in the community through the Impact 100 Challenge. During the week of April 17–25, the Stafford County church will entrust up to 100 of its members with a $100 grocery store gift card and instructions to give it away to someone in need. The initiative is part of Ebenezer’s fifth annual kNOw Hunger event, a weeklong series of opportunities to fight hunger through learning, serving and giving.

“In the past we have measured the impact of the kNOw Hunger event with numbers—75,000 meals, or $35,000 donated, or 600 people in service—which are all good metrics but lacked a personal connection,” explained Tina DeBoeser, director of missions and outreach at Ebenezer Church. “So, we began thinking of ways we could equip our folks with the resources to engage with our community on an individual level, in a way that would impact the giver and the recipient.”

Although Stafford is one of the wealthiest counties in America, many residents struggle with food insecurity. The Impact 100 Challenge offers participants a unique opportunity to open their eyes, become more attuned to the needs around them, and take action to meet those needs.