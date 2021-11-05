Faith Community Notes (copy)

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, hosts a drive-in service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will host in-person services on the second and fourth Sundays of the month through December; capacity is limited. Registration is required; call the church office or register on the church website. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m.; the link is available on the church website; or dial in to 301/715-8592 or 833/548-0282. Meeting ID is 932 9289 3123, passcode is 7. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William St. and College Ave., offers a food pantry and financial assistance the first and third Tuesdays of each month, 5–6 p.m. Those seeking financial assistance for rent or utilities should bring documentation of the overdue bills. 540/373-2996.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY