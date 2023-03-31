FREDERICKSBURG

Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Augustine Ave. Maundy Thursday service is Thursday at 7 p.m. Good Friday service is Friday at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday services will be held April 9 at 9 and 11 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at each service.

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Sunday worship times are 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m., with livestream on YouTube and Facebook. Nursery available 8–11 a.m. Small groups for adults, kids and youth is 9:45 a.m. Starting Sunday, Palm Sunday, walk the Prayer Labyrinth on the Methodist Green. On Maundy Thursday, a family-friendly Holy Week Encounter experience is 5:30 p.m., and a traditional service is 7 p.m. Good Friday reflective service is 7 p.m. An outing to Motts Run Reservoir is Saturday. Easter services will be at regular times; egg hunts for kids will be held on the Methodist Green between each service. 540/973-9021; fumcva.org.

Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., holds Sunday service at 10 a.m. 540/898-2180; hillcrestumc.com.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50%; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#. 540/371-2878; mtzionfbg.org.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., worships in person and online each Sunday at 10 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Worship virtually via Facebook, Shiloh Old Site Live; on the church’s website; or by conference call 1-855/552-4463, ID 3487 96 5653. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and College Avenue. Worship services are held Sundays at 8 and 10 a.m. A food pantry, Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9–11 a.m., and financial assistance are available. Call the church at 540/373-2996 to request this help, and someone will return your call. trinity-fredericksburg.org.

Turning Point Christian Church, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. yourturningpointchurch.org.

United Church of Christ of Fredericksburg, 803 Princess Anne St. (Hanover Street entrance), will meet Sunday at 10 p.m. with guest preacher, the Rev. Daniel Willson. 202/255-3320.

Unity of Fredericksburg. Sunday Services will now be held online through Zoom and YouTube livestreaming on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. Email info@uofva.org for the link. 540/661-7976; uofva.org.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. In-person worship is held Sundays at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); 10:30 a.m. worship is streamed on YouTube. Children’s activity bags available. Nursery and Christian education are also at 10:30 a.m.; youth at noon. Stations of the Cross is Wednesdays at noon, through Good Friday. The Thrift Shop is open Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Proceeds help support outreach programs. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon. ALICE eligible families who are unable to come during these hours due to work conflicts may retrieve food from lockers on the church campus; for more information, email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com. 540/582-5033; christchurchspotsy.com.

Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/898-6430; eastlandumc.org.

First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow. A young adult virtual Bible study series lead by the Rev. Cherrelle Reed will continue April 8, 6–7 p.m., on Zoom. Join at us02web.zoom.us/j/81274567263; use meeting ID 812 7456 7263 +13126266799. 540/895-5052; firstnewhopebaptist.com.

Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Worship service is Sunday at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday school is 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 to adult. On Wednesday night, AWANA Clubs and youth group meet at 6:15 p.m., and adult prayer group is at 6:30 p.m. The church will host its annual Easter egg hunt on April 8, 2–4 p.m. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.

Mercy Hill Community Church, 9215 Courthouse Road, holds Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Mercyhillcc.org.

New Post Church, 1900 New Post Blvd., worships in person on Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, worships in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. and provides a Children’s ministry. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.

Redeemer Bible Church, 7610 Heths Salient St., worships in person on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, worships in person and online on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service is livestreamed on facebook.com/ResurrectionPeople or resurrectionpeople.org. Bulletins are posted one hour before worship. Prayer requests may be left on the chat on the Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.

Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, holds in-person, modified praise and worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Congregants will continue to follow CDC protocols. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.

Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.

St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, worships Sunday in person at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. Join the 10:30 a.m. service via livestream at tabumc.org/watch. The Maundy Thursday worship service is Thursday at 7 p.m. The Resource Closet provides nonperishable food and paper/personal care items to families in need on the last Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow. Today, the church will host its Resurrection Egg Hunt at noon, beginning with a puppet show in the sanctuary. Children ages 12 and younger will search for eggs. A pizza and cupcake party completes the celebration. On Sunday, a traditional service will be held at 11 a.m. On Easter Sunday, April 9, a sunrise service will be held at 6:30 a.m., followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall; the traditional Easter service will be held at 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. services will be posted on the church’s Facebook page by 4 p.m. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.

STAFFORD COUNTY

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Traditional services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Sunday School for all ages is 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.

Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., following current guidelines. A food pantry for qualified families is open every other Thursday from 3–5 p.m. 540/752-3108; antiochumcstafford.org.

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Richmond Highway. Sunday worship schedule is 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Broadcasts for morning prayer continue at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch on most Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and most weekdays at 8 a.m. Bible studies on most Wednesday mornings and evenings are streamed on Facebook. These events are viewable afterward and can be accessed even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on most Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. Both programs will be closed when Stafford County Public Schools announce closings for inclement weather. Easter services for April 9 include 6:30 a.m. sunrise service, outdoors; and 9 and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., all indoors. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.

Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Friday evening Shabbot services are at 7:30 p.m. On first Fridays, a family Shabbot service is at 7 p.m. On third Fridays, a tots Shabbot service is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a regular service at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday Shabbot services are at 10 a.m., and Torah study is at noon. Tots Shabbot is only held in person; all other services are held both in person and virtual. 540/373-4834; bstva.org.

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will hold in-person services on first, second and third Sundays at 10 a.m.; phone conference call is also available. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked. Communion is first Sunday. Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m., and prayer service is Thursday at noon by conference call to 425/436-6350 code is 245538#. bethlehempbc.net.

Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road. Easter with Ebenezer will be held April 9 in person and online at live.ebenezerumc.org. Schedule: in-person sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. in back parking lot (bring your own lawn chair and enjoy coffee and pastries); in-person traditional worship with choir (nursery available), 8:15 a.m.; in-person and online modern worship with band (nursery and Sunday school available), 9:45 a.m.; in-person and online modern worship with band (nursery and Sunday school available), 11:15 a.m. Details at ebenezerumc.org/easter. Boundaries Book Study begins April 13 at 7 p.m.; Christian counselor Keith Priest will lead a nine-week study of “Boundaries: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life” by Dr. John Townsend and Dr. Henry Cloud; details at ebenezerumc.org/boundaries. Wellness Workshop: Understanding Anxiety, Depression & Stress is May 6, from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Priest will lead informative discussions about neuroscience, coping mechanisms and the intersection of our relationship with Christ and mental health. This event is open to ages 12 and above, $10 includes lunch and childcare. Register at ebenezerumc.org/wellness. For more information about these programs, call 540/659-1349.

Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.

Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Sunday school and adult Bible study are at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday worship is at 10:45 a.m. Good Friday worship service is Friday at 7 p.m. On April 9, Easter Sunday sunrise service is at 6:30 a.m., followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall, Bible study and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Easter morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Childcare/nursery is provided. Masks are recommended for anyone not vaccinated. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; or connect on Facebook or by conference call to 202/602-1295, access code 778-183-179#. 540/752-4296.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Oak Grove Baptist Church, 414 Decatur Road. The Restoration Committee is collecting tax-deductible donations for renovations at the church. Donations may be mailed to the committee at the church address. 540/659-4362; oakgrovestafford@comcast.net; oakgrovestafford.org.

Rock Hill Baptist Church, 12 Van Horn Lane. On Sunday, Bible study for all ages is at 9:30 a.m.; worship service is at 11 a.m. and available online. Wednesday Bible study is at 12:30 p.m. 540/752-0336; rockhillbaptistchurch.org.

St. Luke’s Anglican Church, 65 Warrenton Road, Falmouth, offers traditional Anglican worship using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer on Sundays at 10 a.m., with Sunday school for children. Adult Sunday school is at 9 a.m. Tenebrae is Wednesday at 7 p.m.; Maundy Thursday service is Thursday at 7 p.m.; Good Friday service is Friday at 3 p.m.; Easter vigil is April 8 at 7 p.m.; and Easter will be celebrated April 9 at 11 a.m. 540/371-8405; stlukeanglican.org.

St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. 540/373-8759; stmtoday.com.

Strong Tower Church, 234 Ferry Road, will host its annual Easter Sunday Celebration and Community Eggstravaganza on April 9. Services start at 8 and 10 a.m. The community extravaganza will begin at 11:30 a.m. with food and ice cream vendors, inflatables, raffle, family pictures and an egg hunt for children 11 years old and younger. 540/574-1588; info@strongtowerlive.com; strongtowerlive.com.

KING GEORGE COUNTY

God’s Holy Temple, 17192 Kings Highway. Services are held on Sundays at 11 a.m., and Bible study is held Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.

Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; worship is streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church’s radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; littlearkbaptistchurch.org.

Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. On Sundays, a contemporary service is held at 8:30 a.m., and a traditional service is held at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday service is Thursday at 7 p.m. Good Friday service is Friday at 7 p.m. On Easter Sunday, April 9, sunrise service is 6:45 a.m.; Bible study is 9:30 a.m.; and festival Easter service is 10:30 a.m. View online services on the church Facebook page. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.

Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway. Palm Sunday with Lord’s Supper service is Sunday at 11 a.m. Good Friday service is Friday at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday sunrise service and breakfast is April 9 at 6:30 a.m., followed by Easter worship service at 11 a.m. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, worships in person at 8 and 10 a.m., following current health guidelines. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.

St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.

Thrive Christian Fellowship: A Resurrection Day sunrise service will be held April 9, 7–8 a.m., at Belle Plains Boat Club, 994 Belle Plain Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Bring a chair and a blanket to worship outside on Potomac Creek. For more information, visit fb.me/e/3i3JKt6FN. thrivekg.org.

Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, will host a gospel sing April 8, 6–8:30 p.m., featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Calvary’s Mercy. Love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments are available for purchase. 540/710-3831.

CAROLINE COUNTY

First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold an in-person service on Sunday at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Carl Simms, New Destiny Baptist Church, Spotsylvania. Masks are required and temperatures will be checked. Stream the services at us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID: 8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.

Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. CDC guidelines are followed. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 605/313-5416, access code 7856145#. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.

River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, worships in person on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 25187 Signboard Road, Ruther Glen, meets in person on Sundays at 11 a.m.

ORANGE COUNTY

Flat Run Church, 2533 Flat Run Road, Locust Grove. Sunday service is held at 10:30 a.m. Good Friday service will be held Friday at 7 p.m. 540/423-1002; clerkatfrc@gmail.com; flatrun.org.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 11251 Tower Road, Unionville. Sunday’s service is at 10 a.m.

The Lake of the Woods Church, 1 Church Lane, Locust Grove, will host the spring concert of the Blue Ridge Chorale on May 6 at 6:30 p.m.; the concert is free. 540/972-9060; lowchurch.org.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, holds in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate by Zoom, enter meeting ID 69720505050; or call 253/205-0468 and enter meeting ID 6972050505 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook or YouTube. A conference call Bible study is Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., studying the book of John; dial 302/202-1118, code 862090, to listen in. Resurrection Service is April 9 at 6:30 a.m. with the Seven Last Sayings of Christ. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.

Christ Episcopal Church, 14586 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station, will hold a regular church service Sunday at 9 a.m. christchurchbs.com.

Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host the spring concert of the Blue Ridge Chorale on May 7 at 3:30 p.m.; the concert is free. culpeperbaptist.org.

Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum, will host an Easter celebration April 8, 12:30–2:30 p.m., with Easter egg hunts, hay rides, crafts and story time with the Easter Bunny. 540/399-1843.

Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.

Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, hosts worship in person on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The church will host an Easter egg hunt on April 8, 10 a.m.–noon, with games, prizes and refreshments; children, teens and adults are welcome. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Food Closet is in need of apples, oranges, bananas, onions, carrots and potatoes. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. For more information, visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net; ststephensculpeper.net.

REGIONAL

All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, will host the Blue Ridge Singers concert, “Into Eternity,” on April 25 at 7:30 p.m. Free; $15 donation requested. blueridgesingers.org.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10915 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen. New Richmond temple will be open for public tours through April 15, excluding Sundays and the April 1-2 weekend, with daily tours starting at 9 a.m. and the last tour given at 8 p.m. Tours include a short video and then a walking tour and lasts about 50 minutes. Free; reservations recommended. RichmondTemple.org, reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, seeks a youth/young adult pastor to lead and organize a life-changing ministry, implementing fellowship, worship biblical teaching, discipleship and evangelism. The candidate must possess a hunger for the things of God and display the ability to follow the vision of the senior pastor. Email resumes to godsservant10133@gmail.com; or mail Box 176, Champlain, VA 22438. The church holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.

First Baptist Church, 687 Main St., Washington, will host the installation service and celebration of its 13th pastor, the Rev. Brevetta Jordan, on April 29 at 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Winchester, 205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester, will host the Blue Ridge Singers concert, “Into Eternity,” on April 23 at 4 p.m. Free; $15 donation requested. blueridgesingers.org.

Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave., Front Royal, will host the Blue Ridge Singers concert, “Into Eternity,” on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. Free; $15 donation requested. blueridgesingers.org.

Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, The annual Easter egg hunt is April 8, 1–3 p.m.; the hunt begins at 1:30 p.m., and crafts, games and activities will follow. Bring your Easter basket or bag. The Spring UMM BBQ & Bluegrass is April 29, 4–7 p.m. Enjoy bluegrass music, featuring The Just Wingin’ It Bluegrass Band, and a pork platter or sandwich, with all the fixins’, sides and dessert for donations. 540/684-3535; graceumchartwood.net.

Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.

Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating; CDC guidelines will be followed. Sermon is livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458; templeofdeliverancehcg.org.

Trinity Baptist Church, 8803 James Madison Highway, Warrenton, will hold revival services Easter Sunday, April 9, through April 12 with Evangelist Mark Rogers of Fairbanks, Alaska, as guest preacher. Rogers and his family will provide special music. Sunday services will be at 9:45 and 11 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, services will be at 7:30 p.m. Nurseries will be provided for children ages 3 and under. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties for the Sunday morning services. 540/347-7640; or tbcwarrenton.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Highway, Upperville, will host the Blue Ridge Singers concert, “Into Eternity,” on April 30 at 4 p.m. Free; $15 donation requested. blueridgesingers.org.