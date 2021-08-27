Faith Community Notes

Zion United Methodist Church , 8700 Courthouse Road, will stream its sermon on Sunday at 11 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry and coat closet the third Thursday of the month, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Outreach provides a box of food and clothes; bring ID for food. The church will participate in the Route 208 Sale Trail Sept. 10–11. Spaces are available: $20 for one day or $30 for both days. For more information, contact Lisa Hockman at lephockman@comcast . 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org ; historiczionumc.org .

STAFFORD COUNTY

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers worship in its historic church building on Sundays at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with Sunday school and faith formation for all ages in the Christian Formation and Fellowship Building on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Livestreamed worship services are Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch. These worship services and various series for adult faith formation (including Bible studies on most Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a book discussion series on most Thursdays at 7 p.m.) are viewable on Facebook anytime, even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. The annual Fall Fest will be held Oct. 2, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. 540/659-4007;aquiachurch.org.