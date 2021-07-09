Faith Community Notes

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., hosts a new Bible study group led by interim priest Bill Sachs on Wednesday at 11 a.m. that will focus on the lessons for the following Sunday. A Healing and Holy Communion service is held at 12:15 p.m. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Food and monetary donations keep this ministry going. This week the pantry is in need of 6- to 8-ounce packages of lunch meat or cheese, juice boxes, snack crackers and fruit cups. Drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–noon, or mail a monetary donation to The Culpeper Food Closet, Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701. Collection boxes have also been placed at the Culpeper Library and Powell Wellness. Visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet for more information, or contact 540/825-1177, or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.