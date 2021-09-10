Faith Community Notes

STAFFORD COUNTY

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers worship in its historic church building on Sundays at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with Sunday school and faith formation for all ages in the Christian Formation and Fellowship Building on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Livestreamed worship services are Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch. These worship services and various series for adult faith formation (including Bible studies on most Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a book discussion series on most Thursdays at 7 p.m.) are viewable on Facebook at any time after the fact, even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. The annual Fall Fest will be held Oct. 2, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. 540/659-4007;aquiachurch.org.