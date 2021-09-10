Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG
Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. The church will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Appointments may be made at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.
Feast of the Tabernacles will be held Sept. 24 at Historic Market Square in Fredericksburg and Sept. 26 at Glasgow Farm. The event gives thanks to God for his provision through praise, worship, music, dance and joyful celebration. Free. All people and churches of every denomination are invited. For more information, visit facebook.com (search Feast of the Tabernacles Fredericksburg VA)
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers in-person services at 8:15, 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Service is streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Sunday will be Older Adult Recognition and Grandparents Sunday, featuring a special performance by the Sacred Dance Ensemble of Fredericksburg who are retiring after 25 years. Children’s choir for K–fifth grade starts this week at 10:45 a.m. fumcva.org.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in a high-risk category, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, hosts a drive-in service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., is closed to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. Join the service through Zoom at us06web.zoom.us/j/93292893123?pwd=bkhtRlNxL3E3SnZCTU1oSFNHcHJNQT09; or dial in to 301/715-8592 or 833/548-0282. Meeting ID is 932 9289 3123, passcode is 7. The service is also streamed on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Washington’s Camerata will perform Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. as part of the church’s Chamber Concert Series. The concert is free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are required for all visitors over the age of 2. Seating will be staggered to allow for social distancing. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave., will install The Rev. Cynthia McKenna as the new Rector on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The Rev. Kyle Tomlin, dean of the Fredericksburg Convocation and Rector of the Church of the Messiah, will officiate. The Rev. Jonathan Wickham, dean of the Southern Convocation and Rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Corpus Christi, Texas, will preach. Community is welcome to attend the installation. The service will be livestreamed on facebook.com/trinityfredericksburg.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, holds in-person worship at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); worship is also streamed on Zoom and Facebook Live. The thrift shop is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the shop’s Facebook page for details and specials. The Spirituality Center will host “How to Avoid Becoming a Mindful Jerk” outdoors on Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to noon; visit christchurchspotsy.com/spirituality-center. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon, with curbside pick up. 540/582-5530; christchurchspotsy.com.
Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, holds in-person worship Sunday at 10 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. eastlandumc.org; 540/898-6430.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2133 Mount Olive Road, Partlow. The Rev. Guy Richards will be installed as pastor on Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m.
New Post Church, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, will hold service in person on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, holds in-person services on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.
Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, meets in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required for all over 2 years old. Online worship services continue on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Small group meetings via Zoom are available. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.
Redeemer Bible Church, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 7610 Heths Salient St., holds in-person worship on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, holds in-person services Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is livestreamed at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, holds in-person modified praise and worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Congregants will continue to follow CDC protocols. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.
Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., holds in-person worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed online at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet on Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a contactless, drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, worships in person at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m.; masks are recommended for compassion and safety. The 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed at youtube.com/channel/UCqBMighYztBjqH8Z_E-wP7w. A teen hosted Fall Festival will be held today, 2–6 p.m., featuring a dunk tank, food, fire and rescue, police education information and more. Everything is free, with donations accepted at some booths. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
Turning Point Christian Church, 4430 Lee Hill School Drive, will hold worship service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. 540/295-2676; yourturningpointchurch.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, holds Sunday worship service in person at 10 a.m.; current CDC COVID guidelines apply. The service is also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will stream its sermon on Sunday at 11 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry and coat closet the third Thursday of the month, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Outreach provides a box of food and clothes; bring ID for food. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org; historiczionumc.org
STAFFORD COUNTY
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship services at 9 a.m. Traditional worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Bible study is held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.
Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, holds in-person worship services Sundays at 10 a.m. Social distancing is required. 540/752-5630.
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers worship in its historic church building on Sundays at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with Sunday school and faith formation for all ages in the Christian Formation and Fellowship Building on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Livestreamed worship services are Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch. These worship services and various series for adult faith formation (including Bible studies on most Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a book discussion series on most Thursdays at 7 p.m.) are viewable on Facebook at any time after the fact, even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. The annual Fall Fest will be held Oct. 2, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. 540/659-4007;aquiachurch.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Virtual services are held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Torah study is held Saturdays at noon on Zoom. On-site services are held every other week; the schedule is posted at bstva.org. 540/373-4834.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday service will be by conference call at 10 a.m. at 425/436-6350, use code 245538.
Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, will hold its in-person Homecoming service Sunday at 10:45 a.m.; dinner will follow. Temperatures will be checked. Renewal services will be held Sunday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Worship service will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4296.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
Shiloh Temple of Praise, 12 Shiloh Way, will host Unity in the Community on Sept. 25, noon to 6 p.m. Activities include prayer and praise, food, fellowship, voter registration, health screenings, food drive and school supplies. CDC guidelines will be followed; masks are required. shilohtemplepraise.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, holds Sunday service and youth RE on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Water Communion is outdoors at noon. End of Life Conversations with Linda Winston, end-of-life doula, is at 2 p.m. online. For Zoom link visit uuffva.org. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, holds in-person worship service on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.
Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; worship is streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church’s radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; littlearkbaptistchurch.org.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, holds services Sundays at 9 and 10 a.m., following COVID-19 guidelines. Online services continue to be available for viewing on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, is open for in-person worship at 8 and 10 a.m. Be prepared to follow the current health guidelines for social distancing. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, holds weekly worship service in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold a virtual service on Sunday at 11 a.m. via Zoom using us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID: 8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. CDC guidelines are being followed. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 978/990-5290, access code 4423893 #. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.
Milford Presbyterian Church, 17283 Blatt Ave., Milford, will host its 22nd annual Milford Day community event Sept. 18, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Music will be provided by Rapidan Ridge, Denim ‘N Lace and True Spirit. Hamburgers, hotdogs and Bo Satterwhite’s chicken dinners will be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. Activities also include a bake sale, yard sale and children’s activities. Barbara Byrd will provide a painting for raffle. Proceeds from the event benefit the church’s youth group and several local agencies. 804/633-4334; milfordpres.org.
River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, holds live, in-person worship service Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass is also livestreamed. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, holds in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate by Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508; or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. Online Wednesday Bible study, the Book of Luke, is at 7 p.m. by conference call at 302/202-1118, code 862090 to listen in. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, will host fall Revival on Oct. 3. Fellowship and set-up is 9 a.m. The Rev. Mattox is special guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. Fellowship at 12:30 p.m.; a light lunch will be provided. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will observe a quiet hour of prayer and reflection on Tuesday, Holy Cross Day, at 10 a.m. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Food and monetary donations keep this ministry going. This week, canned fruit, ramen noodles and canned meat (Spam, Treet, chicken, tuna) are needed. Drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–noon, or mail a monetary donation to The Culpeper Food Closet, Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701. Collection boxes have also been placed at the Culpeper Library and Powell Wellness. Visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet for more information, or contact 540/825-1177, or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Morning Star Baptist Church, 4648 Zacata Road, Montross. The pastoral search committee is prayerfully seeking God’s choice for the position of Pastor. Serious candidates should submit their resume package to Morning Star Baptist Church, Attn: Pastoral Search Committee, Box 816, Montross, VA 22520. The deadline for receipt has been extended to Wednesday.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will begin a new small group, Prayers & Squares, today. This ministry will construct quilts for people in need of comfort and prayers. All levels of quilting experience are welcome, including those wanting to learn. The group will meet at the fellowship hall, 9–11:30 a.m., the second Saturday of each month through May 2022. Bring your masks and observe social distancing. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com; graceumchartwood.net.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 6911 Braddock Road, Springfield, will host The Big Voice Tour, featuring David Phelps, Cana’s Voice and Geron Davis, on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. 800/965-9324; 877/392-9710; imcconcerts.com.
Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will host revival Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Anthony Chandler, pastor of Cedar Street Baptist Church, Richmond. Services will also be livestreamed on YouTube. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Ave., Richmond. The Thalea String Quartet will kick off the 2021–2022 Music from Grove Concert Series on Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for seniors and $5 for students. Livestream options are available. greenspringmusic.org.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral. Homecoming will be held Sunday at 11 a.m., in person, and at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live; Bishop Ronald Demery, Bibleway, Washington, D.C., is guest speaker. CDC guidelines will be followed; arrive early for temperature check and seating. Revival will be held online Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. Revivalists include Bishop Leslie Gales Sr., God’s Living Word, Dumfries; Bishop Melvin Easley, The Carpenter’s House, Baltimore, Md.; and Bishop W. Michael Fields, Greater Refuge Temple, Washington, D.C. 540/894-4458.
Trinity Baptist Church, 8803 James Madison Highway, Warrenton, will hold Revival services Sunday through Wednesday with Dr. Shelton Smith of Murfreesboro, Tenn., as guest preacher. Sunday school will be held at 9:45 a.m.; Sunday worship will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, services will be at 7:30 p.m. Nurseries will be provided during all services for children aged three and under. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties for the Sunday morning services. Contact the church for ride information. 540/347-7640; tbcwarrenton.org.