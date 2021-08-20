Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG
Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30 to 11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. The church will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Appointments may be made at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.
Feast of the Tabernacles will be held Sept. 24 at Historic Market Square in Fredericksburg and Sept. 26 at Glasgow Farm. The event gives thanks to God for his provision through praise, worship, music, dance and joyful celebration. Free. All people and churches of every denomination are invited. For more information, visit its Facebook page (search Feast of the Tabernacles Fredericksburg VA)
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., holds traditional services in the sanctuary at 8:15 and 11:15 a.m.; a contemporary service will be offered in Kobler Hall at 9:45 a.m. An online service is streamed on YouTube and Facebook at 11:15 a.m. fumcva.org.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in a high-risk category, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, hosts a drive-in service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., is closed to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. Join the service through Zoom at us06web.zoom.us/j/93292893123?pwd=bkhtRlNxL3E3SnZCTU1oSFNHcHJNQT09; or dial in to 301/715-8592 or 833/548-0282. Meeting ID is 932 9289 3123, passcode is 7. The service is also streamed on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and College Avenue, offers a food pantry and financial assistance the first and third Tuesdays of each month, 5–6 p.m. Those seeking financial assistance for rent or utilities should bring documentation of the overdue bills. 540/373-2996.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will celebrate its homecoming beginning Sunday. There will only be a morning service; no lunch will be served. Revival will be held Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. All services will be on ZOOM. Call in number is 301/715-8592. Meeting ID# 5054880636 and Password is 555702. Pastor Carson Jackson, Little Mine Road Baptist Church; the Rev. Dr. Morris Oliver, Long Branch; Dr. Sonja Lucas, House of Victory; Pastor Jeremiah Walker, The House of Refuge; and Pastor Clarence Mays, Union Bell Baptist will be the guest speakers. 540/854-7354.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, holds in-person worship at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); worship is also streamed on Zoom and Facebook Live. The thrift shop is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the shop’s Facebook page for details and specials. Call 540/582-5508 to rent a prime lot space for the Rt. 208 Trail Sale, Sept. 10–11, for $25 per space per day or $40 for both days; proceeds help support church outreach programs. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon, with curbside pick up. 540/582-5530; christchurchspotsy.com.
New Post Church, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, will hold in-person service on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, holds in-person services on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.
Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, meets in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required for all over 2 years old. Online worship services continue on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Small group meetings via Zoom are available. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.
Redeemer Bible Church, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 7610 Heths Salient St., holds in-person worship on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, holds in-person services Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is livestreamed at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, holds in-person modified praise and worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Congregants will continue to follow CDC protocols. The Sunday School Ministry will accept monetary donations, canned foods and nonperishable items Aug. 28, 10 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Drive to the front entrance of the church, and pull up to the church steps. Have your donation bagged or boxed in the trunk of your vehicle, open the trunk and someone will retrieve the items. Enclose a monetary donation in an envelope in the trunk of your vehicle. Make check payable to Second New Hope Baptist Church, and indicate food drive on the memo line. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.
Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., holds in-person worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed online at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet on Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a contactless, drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.
Turning Point Christian Church, 4430 Lee Hill School Drive, will hold worship service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. 540/295-2676; yourturningpointchurch.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, holds Sunday worship service in person at 10 a.m.; current CDC COVID guidelines apply. The service is also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will stream its sermon on Sunday at 11 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry and coat closet the third Thursday of the month, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Outreach provides a box of food and clothes; bring ID for food. The church will participate in the Route 208 trail sale Sept. 10-11; spaces are available. $20 for one day or $30 for two days. For more info, contact Lisa Hockman at lephockman@comcast. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org; historiczionumc.org
STAFFORD COUNTY
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship services at 9 a.m. Traditional worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Bible study is held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.
Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, holds in-person worship services Sundays at 10 a.m. Social distancing is required. 540/752-5630.
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers a worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday in the Christian Formation and Fellowship Building and another worship service at 4 p.m. in the church. The church also offers livestreamed worship services on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. These worship services and various series for adult faith formation (including Bible studies on most Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a book discussion series Thursdays at 7 p.m.) are viewable at any time after the fact at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch and can be accessed without a Facebook account. The church provides curbside pickup of takeout meals on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., in the church parking lot for the first 300 guests, and curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m., in the church parking lot while supplies last. 540/659-4007;aquiachurch.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Virtual services are held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Torah study is held Saturdays at noon on Zoom. On-site services are held every other week; the schedule is posted at bstva.org. 540/373-4834.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday service will be by conference call at 10 a.m. at 425/436-6350, use code 245538.
Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Worship service will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4296.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
Shiloh Temple of Praise, 12 Shiloh Way, will host Unity in the Community on Sept. 25, noon to 6 p.m. Activities include prayer and praise, food, fellowship, voter registration, health screenings, food drive and school supplies. CDC guidelines will be followed; masks are required. shilohtemplepraise.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, holds Sunday service and youth RE on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Sunday’s program is “God Playing Doctor: The Collision of Religion and Medicine” with Patrick Neustatter. Lunchtime mediation is Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom. For Zoom link visit uuffva.org. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, holds in-person worship service on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.
Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; worship is streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church’s radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; little.arkbaptistchurch.org.
Mount Bethel Christian Retreat Center, 17420 Mt. Bethel Lane, will host Jazz in the Country on Aug. 28, 1–7 p.m., featuring Bruce Middle Group, Chelsey Green & The Green Project, 4 the Road Band, Kim Black with Jeffrey Greenberg & Friends, and special guest Marcus Johnson. $75. jazzinthecountry.com.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, holds services Sundays at 9 and 10 a.m., following COVID-19 guidelines. Online services continue to be available for viewing on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, is open for in-person worship at 8 and 10 a.m. Be prepared to follow the current health guidelines for social distancing. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, holds weekly worship service in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold a virtual service on Sunday at 11 a.m. via Zoom using us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID: 8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
First Mount Zion Baptist Church, 17065 Seals Road, Sparta, will celebrate its 152nd Homecoming and Revival from Aug. 22-27. Pastor Kay will preach the 11 a.m. Sunday morning service; lunch will be served. Elder Yolanda B. Flowers and Shining Star Freewill Baptist Church of Seat Pleasant, Md., will be the guest for the 3 p.m. service. Services will be available on Facebook Live and via telephone conference line at 425/436-6367 access number 201972. Revival services will be held nightly at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Carla K. Minor and the Rev. Natasha K. Bailey on Aug. 23; Elder Mildred K. Cleveland on Aug. 24; the Rev. Ovander H. Kay on Aug. 25; the Rev. Dr. Clint Cleveland on Aug. 26; and the Rev. Dr. Duane T. Kay, Pastor First Baptist North Brentwood Inc. on Aug. 27. Social distancing will be followed according to the CDC guidelines.
Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing featuring The Reverent Quartet and Justified on Sunday at 4 p.m. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. CDC guidelines are being followed. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 978/990-5290, access code 4423893 #. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.
River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, holds in-person worship service Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass is also livestreamed. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, holds in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate by Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508; or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. Online Wednesday Bible study, the Book of Luke, is at 7 p.m. by conference call at 302/202-1118, code 862090 to listen in. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum, will host its Homecoming/154th church anniversary on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Stanley Holmes, Bethany Baptist Church, Ruckersville, will be the guest. There will be no dinner or afternoon service. 540/399-1315.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, hosts open Bible study every Friday at 1 p.m. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Food and monetary donations keep this ministry going. This week the pantry is in need of 8-ounce cheddar cheese, 8-ounce lunch meat, dried pinto beans, juice boxes and ramen soups. Drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, or mail a monetary donation to The Culpeper Food Closet, Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701. Collection boxes have also been placed at the Culpeper Library and Powell Wellness. Visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet for more information, or contact 540/825-1177, or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Morning Star Baptist Church, 4648 Zacata Road, Montross. The pastoral search committee is prayerfully seeking God’s choice for the position of Pastor. Serious candidates should submit their resume package to Morning Star Baptist Church, Attn: Pastoral Search Committee, Box 816, Montross, VA 22520. The deadline for receipt has been extended to Sept. 15.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.
Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday in-house worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating, CDC guidelines will be followed. Worship will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458.