Faith Community Notes

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., is closed to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call toll-free 855/552-4463, ID–3487 96 5653; or visit the church’s Facebook page. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, hosts an online meditation room, a peaceful space to reflect, meditate and explore our spiritual lives in community. Enter the space via Zoom on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Visit christchurchspotsy.com/spirituality-center; or call 540/582-5033 for the Zoom link. The church’s Spirituality Center will present “An Introduction to Reflective Exercise: An Ancient Chinese Therapeutic Practice for Mind, Body and Spirit” on Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to noon. Learn breathing exercises, body movements and mind practices to help you monitor your body’s health and strengthen your immune system. To register for this Zoom event, visit christchurchspotsy.com.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will livestream services each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.