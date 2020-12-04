Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers online worship services on Sundays at 11:15 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. In-person services are held at 9:30 a.m.; sign up at fumcva.org/comeworship. Children’s Sunday school is on Zoom. Adult and youth small groups are available in-person and online. A virtual organ concert, “Sounds of the Season,” is Dec. 12 at 6:15 p.m. A virtual lessons and carols event, “FUMC Around the Tree,” is Dec. 20. A virtual Kids Christmas Camp is Dec. 21–23; materials pickup is Dec. 14–16. For more information and registration, visit christmasintheburg.com. 540/373-9021; communications@fumcva.org.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in the high-risk categories, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.