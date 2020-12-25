Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in the high-risk categories, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.