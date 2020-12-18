Faith Community Notes

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers livestreamed worship services on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. These and other series for adult faith formation are viewable at any time at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch and can be accessed without a Facebook account. In-person worship services will be held in the cemetery parking lot on Christmas Eve at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Christmas Day at 10:30 a.m., weather permitting. Other outdoor worship services have been suspended. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., in the church parking lot for the first 300 guests, and curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m., in the church parking lot while supplies last. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.