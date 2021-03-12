Faith Community Notes

Zion United Methodist Church , 8700 Courthouse Road, will stream its sermon on Sunday at 11 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry and coat closet every third Thursday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. There is no cost to come and shop for items needed. Bring ID for food pantry; mask available upon request. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org ; historiczionumc.org .

STAFFORD COUNTY

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church , 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship services in the church’s pavilion at 9 a.m.; a pre-packaged communion will be offered, or you can bring your own bread and grape juice in a zip-close bag. Traditional worship services are livestreamed on Facebook and Zoom on Sundays at 11 a.m. Bible study is held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com ; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com .

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers livestreamed worship services on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. These and other series for adult faith formation (including ongoing Wednesday Bible studies at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.) are viewable at any time at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch and can be accessed without a Facebook account. A weekly Lenten series with Philip Yancey’s book “What’s So Amazing about Grace?” is Thursday at 7 p.m. In-person activities have been suspended until further notice. The church provides curbside pickup of takeout meals on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., in the church parking lot for the first 300 guests, and curbside pickup of groceries from the regional food bank and other sources on Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m., in the church parking lot while supplies last. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.