Faith Community Notes

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will host in-person services on the second and fourth Sundays of the month through December; capacity is limited. Registration is required; call the church office or register on the church website. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m.; the link is available on the church website; or dial in to 301/715-8592 or 833/548-0282. Meeting ID is 932 9289 3123, passcode is 7. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.