Faith Community Notes

CULPEPER COUNTY

Beulah Baptist Church , 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, holds in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate by Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508; or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. Online Wednesday Bible study, the Book of Luke, is at 7 p.m. by conference call at 302/202-1118, code 862090 to listen in. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com .

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Food and monetary donations keep this ministry going. The pantry is in need of canned yams, canned corn, seasoning packets or jars of gravy, and drinks such as Gatorade, soda and bottled water. Drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–noon, or mail a monetary donation to The Culpeper Food Closet, Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701. Collection boxes have also been placed at the Culpeper Library and Powell Wellness. Visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet for more information, or contact 540/825-1177, or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. The church is also seeking to fill two positions: part-time organist/choirmaster and part-time parish administrative assistant. Organist/choirmaster: 16-18 hours week. Salary commensurate with experience. Organ (Casavant pipe organ) proficiency and choral skills are required. Experience in a liturgical setting is preferred. For questions or to apply, contact Janet Adams by email at ocsearch@ststepehensculpeper.net. Parish administrative assistant: 20-24 hours. week. Salary commensurate with experience. Duties include greeting guests, assisting community people in need, managing the church calendar and general office support. Candidates should be proficient in MS Office, and a working knowledge of Power Church is helpful. Contact Becky Walser by email at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.