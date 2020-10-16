Faith Community Notes

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, offers online worship services Sundays at 10 a.m. on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. In-person services also begin at 10 a.m. Capacity is limited to 100 persons; required reservations may be made at povachurch.churchcenter.com/registrations. Masks, social distancing and release forms are required. Temperatures will be taken prior to entry. Pre-packaged communion is offered. Persons from hot spots, over the age of 65, or at risk from pre-existing health conditions are encouraged to worship virtually. Children’s Ministry is not offered at this time. Small group meetings via Zoom are available. For more information, visit potomacvalleychurch.com/contact or call 703/878-6937.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. View at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.