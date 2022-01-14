Faith Community Notes

Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow. On Sunday, a traditional service will be held at 11 a.m. and posted on the church’s Facebook page by 4 p.m. On Jan. 23, a contemporary worship service will be held at 8:30 a.m., and a traditional service will be held at 11 a.m. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.

Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will stream its sermon on Sunday at 11 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry and coat closet the third Thursday of the month, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Outreach provides a box of food and clothes; bring ID for food. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org; historiczionumc.org.

STAFFORD COUNTY

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship services at 9 a.m. Traditional worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Bible study is held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.

Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, holds in-person worship services Sundays at 10 a.m. Social distancing is required. 540/752-5630.