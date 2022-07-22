Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG

Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Augustine Ave., will kick off a yearlong celebration of its 75th year on Sunday. The Rev. David Derrick will be guest preacher at a special worship service at 10 a.m. A luncheon featuring family-friendly activities will follow the service.

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Sunday worship times are 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m., with livestream on YouTube and Facebook. Simple Sunday school time for kids will be held in July, during the 9:45 a.m. service. A breakfast-for-dinner potluck, featuring the SERVE ministry, is Aug. 3. Fall kick-off Sunday is Aug. 14, with a blessing for kids returning to school and a party during worship. 540/973-9021; fumcva.org.

Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., holds Sunday service at 10 a.m. A Back to School event will be held July 30 from 1–4 p.m.; first 100 school-age children will receive a backpack. 540/898-2180; hillcrestumc.com.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50%; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in a high-risk category, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, hosts a drive-in service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., worships in person and online each Sunday at 10 a.m. Access the church through the front or side doors. Social distancing and masks are required; vaccination and boosters are highly recommended. Worship virtually via Facebook, Shiloh Old Site Live; on the church’s website; or by conference call 1-855/552-4463 (ID 3487 96 5653). The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and College Avenue, offers a food pantry and financial assistance. Those seeking assistance should call the church at 540/373-2996. Someone will return your call and explain the procedure for requesting help. Worship services are held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sundays and noon Wednesdays. trinity-fredericksburg.org.

Turning Point Christian Church, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. yourturningpointchurch.org.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The online meditation room in the Spirituality Center offers Saturday Sits, 35-minute guided meditations, at 8 a.m. Walk and pray the labyrinth in the rear of the campus. In-person worship is held Sundays at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); 10:30 a.m. worship is streamed on YouTube. Children are welcome. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon; new enrollments now being accepted. ALICE eligible families who are unable to come during these hours due to work conflicts may retrieve food from Amazon-style lockers on the church campus; for more information email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com. Rent a space for the Rt. 208 Sale Trail, Sept. 9–10, from the Thrift Shop. A 15-by-15 space is $20 a day or $30 for both days; double spaces are $35 or $50. Sale Trail proceeds help support outreach programs. 540/582-5033; christchurchspotsy.com.

Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/898-6430; eastlandumc.org.

First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, worships Sunday at 10 a.m. 540/895-5052; firstnewhopebaptist.com.

Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Worship service is Sunday at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday school is 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 to adult. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.

New Post Church, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, meets in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. Worship services are available on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.

Redeemer Bible Church, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 7610 Heths Salient St., worships in person on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is livestreamed at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.

Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road. The Sunday School Ministry will accept monetary donations, canned foods and nonperishable items today, 10 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Drive to the front entrance of the church, and pull up to the church steps. Have your donation bagged or boxed in the trunk of your vehicle, open the trunk and someone will retrieve the items. Enclose a monetary donation in an envelope in the trunk of your vehicle. Make check payable to Second New Hope Baptist Church, and indicate food drive on the memo line. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.

Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet on Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.

St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. Worship Sunday in person at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed at youtube.com/channel/UCqBMighYztBjqH8Z_E-wP7w. The church will host a community breakfast today, 9–11 a.m. The Resource Closet provides nonperishable food and paper/personal care items to families in need on the last Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow. On Sunday, a contemporary service will be held at 8:30 a.m. A traditional service will be held at 11 a.m.; the service will be posted to the church’s Facebook page by 4 p.m. Vacation Bible School will start Aug. 3; sign up at vbspro.events/p/d07c2c. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.

STAFFORD COUNTY

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Traditional worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Bible study is held on Zoom, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.

Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., following current guidelines. A food pantry for qualified families is open every other Thursday from 3–5 p.m. antiochumcstafford.org; 540/752-3108.

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Richmond Highway, offers worship on Sundays at 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with Sunday school and faith formation for all ages on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Livestreamed worship services are Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch. These services and various series for adult faith formation, including a new Bible study series on the Book of Revelation on Wednesday at 7 p.m., are viewable on Facebook at any time after the fact, even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.

Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Friday evening Shabbot services are at 7:30 p.m. On first Fridays, a family Shabbot service is at 7 p.m. On third Fridays, a tots Shabbot service is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a regular service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Shabbot services are at 10 a.m. Torah study is Saturday at noon. Tots Shabbot is only held in person; all other services are held both in person and virtual. A schedule is posted at bstva.org. 540/373-4834.

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will hold in-person services on first and third Sundays at 10 a.m.; phone conference call is also available. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked. Communion is first Sunday. In August, in-person services will be held first, second and third Sundays at 10 a.m. Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m., and prayer service is Thursday at noon by conference call to 425/436-6350 code is 245538#. bethlehempbc.net.

Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.

Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, holds Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:45 a.m. Childcare/nursery is provided. Masks are recommended for anyone not vaccinated. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; or connect on Facebook or by conference call to 202/602-1295, access code 778-183-179#. 540/752-4296.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, will hold Sunday service and youth RE at 10:30 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Sunday’s program: “Racism and the Three Poisons,” with Bill Brooks. For Zoom link, visit UUFFVA.org. 540/310-4001.

Unity of Fredericksburg, 450 Solomon Road, holds Sunday worship in person at 11 a.m.; current CDC COVID guidelines apply. The service is also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.

Word Up Ministry, 1739 Rowser Building #A, hosts an outreach ministry on Sundays, 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Elder Vi Admore 706/987-3667; viadmore@yahoo.com.

KING GEORGE COUNTY

Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.

Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; worship is streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church’s radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; littlearkbaptistchurch.org.

NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.

Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. On Sundays, a contemporary service is held at 8:30 a.m., and a traditional service is held at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines are followed. View online services on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, worships in person at 8 and 10 a.m., following current health guidelines. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.

St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, worships in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.

CAROLINE COUNTY

First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold in-house service on Sunday at 11 a.m. To connect via Zoom, use us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID: 8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.

Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. CDC guidelines are followed. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 978/990-5290, access code 4423893 #. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.

River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, worships in person on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, holds in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate by Zoom, enter meeting ID 9088220508; or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. Wednesday Bible study is by conference call at 7 p.m.; dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.

Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.

Lael Baptist Church, 23296 Germanna Highway, Lignum, will celebrate its 148th Homecoming on Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. Bring a lawn chair to worship and praise in song with a special bluegrass gospel performance by All4Hym. The annual homecoming worship service is Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. 540/229-0465.

Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, hosts open Bible study every Friday at 1 p.m. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will host a farewell organ recital by Daniel Grotz on July 30 at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary; a reception follows. The Food Closet is in need of heat and eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleats meals, fruit juices, toilet paper and bar soap. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net; ststephensculpeper.net.

REGIONAL

First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. The church is seeking a Youth/Young Adult Pastor to lead and organize a life changing ministry, implementing fellowship, worship biblical teaching, discipleship and evangelism. The candidate must posses a hunger for the things of God and display the ability to follow the vision of the senior pastor. Email resumes to godsservant10133@gmail.com; or mail P.O. Box 176, Champlain, VA 22438. 804/443-5007.

First Baptist Church, 687 Main St., Washington, will host Homecoming 2022 on Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. Lunch and fellowship immediately follow morning worship. There’s no afternoon service. For more information or to RSVP, contact Gail Blaker at jamesblaker1@gmail.com.

Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.

Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating; CDC guidelines will be followed. Worship is livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458; templeofdeliverancehcg.org.