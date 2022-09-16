Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Sunday worship times are 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m., with livestream on YouTube and Facebook. 540/973-9021; fumcva.org.

Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., holds Sunday service at 10 a.m. Trunk or Treat will be held Oct. 31, 6–8 p.m. 540/898-2180; hillcrestumc.com.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50%; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#. 540/371-2878; mtzionfbg.org.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, hosts a drive-in service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., worships in person and online each Sunday at 10 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Worship virtually via Facebook, Shiloh Old Site Live; on the church’s website; or by conference call 1-855/552-4463 ID 3487 96 5653. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., will host a free chamber concert on Sunday at 3 p.m., featuring St. George’s Chamber Musicians. The concert includes works by Saint-Saens, Rossini and Debussy. Donations accepted at the door. Masks are not required but highly recommended. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.

Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and College Avenue, offers a food pantry and financial assistance. Those seeking assistance should call the church at 540/373-2996. Someone will return your call and explain the procedure for requesting help. Worship services are held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sundays and noon Wednesdays. trinity-fredericksburg.org.

Turning Point Christian Church, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. yourturningpointchurch.org.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The online meditation room in the Spirituality Center offers Saturday Sits, 35-minute guided meditations, at 8 a.m. Walk and pray the labyrinth in the rear of the campus. In-person worship is held Sundays at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); 10:30 a.m. worship is streamed on YouTube. Nursery and Christian education are also at 10:30 a.m. The Thrift Shop is open Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., with proceeds helping to support outreach programs. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon. ALICE eligible families who are unable to come during these hours due to work conflicts may retrieve food from Amazon-style lockers on the church campus; for more information email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com. The annual car show is Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m.–2 p.m.; registration for entries is 8:30 a.m.–noon. Registration fee is $20. For more information, call Roger Williams at 540/785-4451 or 540/846-5192. 540/582-5033; christchurchspotsy.com.

Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/898-6430; eastlandumc.org.

First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, will hold the ordination service of Minister Melissa White and Minister Rebecca Carter on Sunday at 10 a.m. 540/895-5052; firstnewhopebaptist.com.

Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Worship service is Sunday at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday school is 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 to adult. On Wednesday night, AWANA Clubs and youth Bible study meet at 6:15 p.m., and prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. The REDEFINE Spotsylvania Student Ministry Conference is Oct. 1. More information and registration is available at goshenbaptistchurch.net. The annual fall festival will be held Oct. 15, 2–4 p.m. 540/786-7500.

Mercy Hill Community Church, 9215 Courthouse Road, holds Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Mercyhillcc.org.

New Destiny Baptist Church, 11903 Bowman Drive, Suite 103, in conjunction with Teach2Reach Teens, will host Music in the Park today, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., at the W.L. Harris playground on Tyler Street in the Mayfield neighborhood. Enjoy gospel music from choirs and musicians, food, games, vendors, giveaways and more. The Super Cat Bus will be in the park 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Bring lawn chairs. The church will return to the park on Sunday for a Back to Church worship service at 10 a.m. 540/656-2404; ofcmanager.ndbc@outlook.com.

New Post Church, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.

Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will celebrate Homecoming on Sept. 25 with special music by The Virginia Gospel Singers at 10 a.m. Service starts at 11 a.m.; food and fellowship will follow.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, meets in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. Worship services are available on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.

Redeemer Bible Church, 7610 Heths Salient St., worships in person on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is livestreamed at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.

Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, holds in-person, modified praise and worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Congregants will continue to follow CDC protocols. The Sunday School Ministry will accept monetary donations, canned foods and nonperishable items Sept. 24, 10 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Have donations bagged or boxed in the trunk of your vehicle, open the trunk and someone will retrieve the items. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.

Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.

Spotsylvania Sunday School Union will celebrate its second Hall of Fame Gala today, 4–7 p.m., at the River Club Church, 10835 Tidewater Trail. The Union will recognize Elder Donnell Comfort, pastor of Branch Fork Baptist Church; the Rev. Dwight Hargrove, pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church; and the Rev. Dwight Micheal Sr., pastor of Piney Branch Baptist Church for their years of faithful service to their respective churches. Tickets are $30 per person, or $160 for tables that seat six. Attire is semi-formal. Contact Brenda Dobbins at 540/809-6421. SpotsylvaniaSundaySchoolUnion@gmail.com.

St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. Worship is Sunday in person at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed at youtube.com/channel/UCqBMighYztBjqH8Z_E-wP7w. The Resource Closet provides nonperishable food and paper/personal care items to families in need on the last Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon. A pit-cooked BBQ chicken dinner is Oct. 1, 4–6:30 p.m. Adults $12 (half-chicken), children $8 (quarter-chicken). Carryout is available. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow. On Sunday, there will be a contemporary service at 8:30 a.m. A traditional service will be held at 11 a.m. and posted on the church’s Facebook page by 4 p.m. The church’s fall festival is Oct. 8, featuring homemade apple butter, a car show, a yard sale, pumpkins and crafts for the children, and more. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.

STAFFORD COUNTY

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Traditional services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Bible study is held on Zoom, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.

Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., following current guidelines. A food pantry for qualified families is open every other Thursday from 3–5 p.m. 540/752-3108; antiochumcstafford.org.

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Richmond Highway, offers worship on Sundays at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with Sunday school and faith formation for all ages on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Livestreamed worship services are Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch. These services and various series for adult faith formation, including Bible study on Wednesday at 7 p.m., are viewable on Facebook at any time after the fact, even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.

Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will hold its Homecoming service on Sunday at 11 a.m. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.

Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Friday evening Shabbot services are at 7:30 p.m. On first Fridays, a family Shabbot service is at 7 p.m. On third Fridays, a tots Shabbot service is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a regular service at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday Shabbot services are at 10 a.m., and Torah study is at noon. Tots Shabbot is only held in person; all other services are held both in person and virtual. 540/373-4834; bstva.org.

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will hold in-person services on first, second and third Sundays at 10 a.m.; phone conference call is also available. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked. Communion is first Sunday. Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m., and prayer service is Thursday at noon by conference call to 425/436-6350 code is 245538#. bethlehempbc.net.

Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road. “Glow” for Bo in a sunset run at Stafford Regional Airport today. The airport complex will open at 5 p.m. with music, a food truck and special activities for kids. The Tot Dash begins at 6 p.m., followed by the 1-mile Fun Run at 6:05 p.m. and the 5K at 6:30 p.m. Register at goforbo.org: $20 for the Tot Dash, $22 for the 1-mile Fun Run, and $25 for the 5K. The event supports the community of Bo in Sierra Leone and Helping Children Worldwide. 540/659-1349; ebenezerumc.org.

Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; or connect on Facebook or by conference call to 202/602-1295, access code 778-183-179#. 540/752-4296.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. The church will host its annual fall festival on Sept. 24, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m., featuring handmade crafts, bake sale, hot dogs, hayrides, community relations information and demonstrations, and free games and pumpkins for kids 12 and under. The Virginia Gospel Singers will perform at 1 p.m. Rain or shine. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Shiloh New Site Baptist Church, 2982 Richmond Highway, will hold the installation of the Rev. Gary Carr as pastor on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at United Faith Christian Ministry, 150 Susa Drive, Stafford. 540/659-3326; snbcstafford.com.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, holds Sunday service and youth RE at 10:30 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Sunday’s program: “Belonging Starts With Being Who You Are.” The fellowship welcome intern minister Roddy Biggs. For Zoom link, visit UUFFVA.org. 540/310-4001.

Unity of Fredericksburg, 450 Solomon Road, holds Sunday worship in person at 11 a.m.; current CDC guidelines apply. The service is also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.

KING GEORGE COUNTY

God’s Holy Temple, 17192 Kings Highway, has recently opened. Services are held on Sundays at 11 a.m., and Bible study will be held every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.

Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; worship is streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church’s radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; littlearkbaptistchurch.org.

NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.

Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. On Sundays, a contemporary service is held at 8:30 a.m., and a traditional service is held at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines are followed. View online services on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, worships in person at 8 and 10 a.m., following current health guidelines. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.

St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.

CAROLINE COUNTY

First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold in-house service on Sunday at 11 a.m. To connect via Zoom, use us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID: 8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.

Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. CDC guidelines are followed. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 978/990-5290, access code 4423893 #. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.

Milford Presbyterian Church, 17283 Blatt Ave., Milford, will host Milford Day today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event includes a yard sale, bake sale, children’s activities, and performances by Rapidan Ridge, Denim N Lace and True Spirit. Chicken dinners will be sold starting at 11 a.m.; hamburgers and hot dogs will be available around 10 a.m. Proceeds from Milford Day will be disbursed between the church’s youth group and several community organizations. 804/633-4334; milfordpres.org.

River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, worships in person on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.

ORANGE COUNTYMount Olive Baptist Church, 11251 Tower Road, Unionville. Sunday’s service is at 10 a.m.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 14586 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station, worships in person on Sunday at 9 a.m. Search “Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station” on Facebook.com; christchurchbrandystation@gmail.com.

Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.

Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, hosts open Bible study every Friday at 1 p.m. 540/399-1248; obcrichardsville@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Food Closet is in need of canned fruit, corn flakes and rice cereal. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. For more information, visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net; ststephensculpeper.net.

REGIONAL

First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, seeks a youth/young adult pastor to lead and organize a life-changing ministry, implementing fellowship, worship biblical teaching, discipleship and evangelism. The candidate must possess a hunger for the things of God and display the ability to follow the vision of the senior pastor. Email resumes to godsservant10133@gmail.com; or mail Box 176, Champlain, VA 22438. The church holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.

Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will host Unplugged in the Hall, an acoustic jam session with fellowship and food, on Wednesday, 6:30–8:30 p.m. BBQ and Bluegrass is Oct. 1, 4–7 p.m., featuring The Naked Mountain Boys and a pork BBQ meal with sides and a dessert. Cost is TBD. Bring a lawn chair. 540/684-3535; office.graceumc@gmail.com; or graceumchartwood.net.

Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.