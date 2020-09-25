Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers online worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. In-person services are held intermittently; check fumcva.org/ for up-to-date information. Children’s Sunday school is on Zoom at 9:15 a.m. Adult and youth small groups are available each week. A variety of programs, including a Moms of Teens discussion group, a grief support group as well as a Vital Conversations race and religion discussion group, are also available. Email communications@fumcva.org or call 540/373-9021 to find out how to get connected.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory at all times. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in the high-risk categories, continue to stay home and watch the services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., is closed to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call toll-free 855/552-4463, ID–3487 96 5653; or visit the church’s Facebook page. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, hosts an online meditation room, a peaceful space to reflect, meditate and explore our spiritual lives in community. Enter the space via Zoom on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Visit christchurchspotsy.com/spirituality-center or call 540/582-5033 for the Zoom link.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will livestream services each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. View at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road. The Sunday School Ministry will accept monetary donations, canned foods and nonperishable items today, from 10 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Drive to the front entrance of the church, and pull up to the church steps. Have your donation bagged or boxed in the trunk of your vehicle, open the trunk and someone will retrieve the items. Enclose a monetary donation in an envelope in the trunk of your vehicle. Make check payable to Second New Hope Baptist Church, and indicate food drive on the memo line. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway will livestream its Sunday celebration service at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road. The church hosts a food pantry and coat closet every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Bring ID; mask available upon request. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc, orghistoriczionumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers weekly Sunday outdoor contemporary worship services in the church’s pavilion at 9 a.m.; a pre-packaged communion will be offered, or you can bring your own bread and grape juice in a zip-close bag. Traditional worship services are livestreamed on Facebook and Zoom on Sundays at 11 a.m. Bible study is held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers outdoor worship services on its shade-covered grounds on Sunday with the Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting. Effective Oct. 4, outdoor Eucharist times shift to 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. On its Facebook page, the church offers livestreamed worship services on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m.; Bible studies on Wednesday mornings and evenings; and occasional topical discussions. Events are viewable at any time and can be accessed without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of meals on Wednesdays: 6–7 p.m. in the church parking lot, and 6–7:30 p.m. from the regional food bank and other sources. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org; facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd., is closed for on-site services. Virtual services are held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Torah study is held Saturdays at noon on Zoom. 540/373-4834; email@gmail.com. bstva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday service will be by conference call at 10 a.m. at 425/436-6350, use code 245538.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host Go For Bo, its annual 5K, one-mile fun run and tot dash, virtually, Oct. 4–10. Participants may run anywhere they choose. Entry is $10–$20 and includes a Dri-Fit race shirt. Proceeds benefit Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Reintegration Centre and Mercy Hospital in Sierra Leone. Register or make a donation at goforbo.org. 540/659-1349; ebenezerumc.org
Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road, has in-person worship services at 11 a.m. with masks required and social distancing. Adult Sunday school class is at 10:15 a.m. Parking lot worship is available through your car radio. The church hosts a food pantry every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Worship service will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4296.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, holds a drive-in church service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Call to reserve a space or just show up. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
North Stafford Church of Christ, 500 Shelton Shop Road, is holding online services but will start physically meeting soon. See the church website for more details. 540/659-2456; churchstaff@nscofc.org; nscofc.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, hosts online services via Zoom Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and RE classes for youths at the same time. Sunday’s service is “The Life Sandwich: How Connecting our Past and Present Offers Renewed Vision for the Future,” with Michele Nierle, intern minister. Email uuff@verizon.net to receive Zoom link to connect or visit uuffva.org. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road. Weekly sermons are taped and can be watched at fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org/news-and-notes. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., holds service at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Safety measures include temperature checks, masks and a shorter service without singing. 540/413-9465; newlife.live/king-george.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, has resumed holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m., at 50 percent capacity and following COVID-19 guidelines. Online services continue to be available for viewing on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, will offer a free community meal today, 4–6 p.m. Volunteers will deliver meals of ham, green beans, potato salad, rolls and dessert to the vehicles of all who show up. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold a virtual service at 11 a.m. Sunday via Zoom, using us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID:8046334233). A drive-in worship service will be held Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Carl Bentley. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing on Sunday at 4 p.m., featuring The Millers, True Spirit and Justified. Stay in your car, or bring lawn chairs or blankets and sit on the lawn. 804/448-3166; facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch.
River Rock Church Caroline, gymnasium of the Ladysmith Community Center, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, holds live, in-person worship service on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet online every Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass is also livestreamed. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m., at the church. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, will host Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., holds online adult Sunday school and prayer groups. Zoom links are on the church website and Facebook. Contact the church office to sign up to receive other Zoom invitations. The Culpeper Food Closet is in need of personal care items: toothpaste, tooth brushes, soap (bars or liquid), shaving supplies, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, toilet paper and feminine products. Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 9–11:30 a.m., at 120 N. Commerce St. or make a monetary donation at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net. For assistance, call 540/727-1055 before coming to the Food Closet. The waiting room is closed; clients will drop off their voucher and wait in a designated area in the parking lot. 540/825-1177; culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net; Facebook: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, has reopened to 50 percent capacity. Social distancing practices and masks are required. Any community organization or member church should call or email for pricing. Temporary reduced pricing is offered until further notice. 540/661-2013; wayland_blueridge@usa.com; waylandblueridge.org.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, will have drive-thru services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Remain in your vehicle and connect live at facebook.com/fbcloretto or on the conference line, 313/209-8800; access code 2610624#. Communion will follow the 11 a.m. service on first Sundays; bring your own water or juice and cracker to represent the blood and body of Christ. Bible study is held Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook and over the conference number. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors Citizens is held Thursdays from 6–6:30 p.m. The conference line number is 425/436-6367; access code: 871111#. 804/443-5007.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. Services can be livestreamed on the Mount Zion and Ken Gross Facebook pages. The men’s ministry will conduct a virtual golf tournament to provide coats to needy children in Northern Virginia. Donations of $50–$100 per person are suggested, but any amount is appreciated. Donations should be made by Wednesday on the website or mailed to the church. For more information, call Deacon Keeler at 703/402-1554. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Trinity Baptist Church, 8803 James Madison Highway, Warrenton, will hold revival services Sunday through Wednesday with Evangelist Richard Harper of King, N.C. Sunday services will be at 9:45 and 11 a.m., and at 6:30 p.m. Services will be held Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Free bus transportation will be available for the Sunday morning services from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties. Contact the church at 540/347-7640 or tbcwarrenton.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee
