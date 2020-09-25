Faith Community Notes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREDERICKSBURG

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers online worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. In-person services are held intermittently; check fumcva.org/ for up-to-date information. Children’s Sunday school is on Zoom at 9:15 a.m. Adult and youth small groups are available each week. A variety of programs, including a Moms of Teens discussion group, a grief support group as well as a Vital Conversations race and religion discussion group, are also available. Email communications@fumcva.org or call 540/373-9021 to find out how to get connected.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory at all times. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in the high-risk categories, continue to stay home and watch the services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.