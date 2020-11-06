Faith Community Notes

CAROLINE COUNTY

First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold a virtual service at 11 a.m. Sunday via Zoom, using us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID:8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.

River Rock Church Caroline, gymnasium of the Ladysmith Community Center, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, holds live, in-person worship service Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass is also livestreamed. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, will host Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.