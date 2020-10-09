Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Nov. 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Masks and appointments are required. Temperatures will be checked at the door, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Appointments may be made at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers online worship services on Sundays at 11:15 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. In-person services are held at 9:30 a.m. inside and 5 p.m. outside; sign up at fumcva.org/comeworship. Children’s Sunday school is on Zoom. Adult and youth small groups are available both in-person and online. Visit fumcva.org/come-serve to volunteer in the community. For more information, contact communications@fumcva.org or call 540/373-9021.