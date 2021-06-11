Faith Community Notes

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., is closed to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call toll-free 855/552-4463, ID–3487 96 5653; or visit the church’s Facebook page. The food pantry will be open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William St. and College Ave, offers a food pantry and financial assistance the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 5–6 p.m. Those seeking financial assistance for rent or utilities should bring documentation of the overdue bills. The church has recently completed construction of an outdoor labyrinth on the church grounds. All are invited to visit and experience the labyrinth often. The Trinity labyrinth will be blessed at a Holy Communion service on the labyrinth at 10 a.m., July 10; lawn chairs are suggested. 540/373-2996.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY