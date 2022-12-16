Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG

Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Augustine Ave., will hold candlelight worship with Holy Communion at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The 5 p.m. service will be livestreamed to Facebook and Youtube.

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Sunday worship times are 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m., with livestream on YouTube and Facebook. On Wednesday, the Longest Night will be held in the upstairs chapel, 3–7 p.m.; come as you are and stay as long as you like for reflection, prayer and a word of hope and love. On Christmas Eve, a family-friendly service with children’s time and cupcake reception is at 4 p.m.; traditional candlelight services are at 6 and 11 p.m.; and a contemporary candlelight service is at 7:30 p.m. Food Pantry is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 2–4 p.m.; volunteers welcome. 540/973-9021; christmasintheburg.com.

Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., holds Sunday service at 10 a.m. On New Year’s Eve, the church will host a gospel sing, 7 p.m. to midnight, featuring Justified with Gordon and Barbara McDonald, Canters, and Michael Milstead and David Palmer, sponsored by Salvation Army. 540/898-2180; hillcrestumc.com.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50%; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#. 540/371-2878; mtzionfbg.org.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., worships in person and online each Sunday at 10 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Worship virtually via Facebook, Shiloh Old Site Live; on the church’s website; or by conference call 1-855/552-4463 ID 3487 96 5653. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. will offer a free Christmas concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. The concert is free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are not required but recommended. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.

Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and College Avenue. Worship services are held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sundays and noon Wednesdays. A food pantry and financial assistance is available. Those seeking assistance should call the church at 540/373-2996. Someone will return your call and explain the procedure for requesting help. trinity-fredericksburg.org.

Turning Point Christian Church, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. yourturningpointchurch.org.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The online meditation room in the Spirituality Center offers Saturday Sits, 35-minute guided meditations, at 8 a.m. In-person worship is held Sundays at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); 10:30 a.m. worship is streamed on YouTube. Nursery and Christian education are also at 10:30 a.m. Blue Christmas service is Sunday at 7 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Holy Eucharist and Christmas Pageant are at 5:30 p.m. in person and livestreamed; Rite II is at 10:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, Holy Eucharist Rite I is at 8 a.m. On New Year’s Day, Rite II is at 10:30 a.m. The Thrift Shop is open Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Proceeds help support outreach programs. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon. ALICE eligible families who are unable to come during these hours due to work conflicts may retrieve food from Amazon-style lockers on the church campus; for more information email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com. christchurchspotsy.com; 540/582-5033.

Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/898-6430; eastlandumc.org.

Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Worship service is Sunday at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday school is 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 to adult. On Wednesday night, AWANA Clubs and youth Bible study meet at 6:15 p.m., and prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.

Mercy Hill Community Church, 9215 Courthouse Road, holds Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Mercyhillcc.org.

New Post Church, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, meets in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve service is at 3 p.m. Christmas Day service will be online. Worship services are available on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.

Redeemer Bible Church, 7610 Heths Salient St., worships in person on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, worships in person and online on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service is livestreamed on facebook.com/ResurrectionPeople; or resurrectionpeople.org. Bulletins are posted one hour before worship. Prayer requests may be left on the chat on the Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.

Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, holds in-person, modified praise and worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Congregants will continue to follow CDC protocols. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.

Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.

St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. Worship is Sunday in person at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed at youtube.com/channel/UCqBMighYztBjqH8Z_E-wP7w. The second annual Christmas Lights & Love drive-thru is Sunday, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Drive through a dazzling display of Christmas lights with music, a nativity, special gifts, hot chocolate and a visit by Santa. The Resource Closet provides nonperishable food and paper/personal care items to families in need on the last Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow. On Sunday, the adult choir will present the Christmas cantata at a traditional service held at 11 a.m. and posted on the church’s Facebook page by 4 p.m. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.

STAFFORD COUNTY

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Traditional services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Sunday School for all ages is 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.

Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., following current guidelines. A food pantry for qualified families is open every other Thursday from 3–5 p.m. antiochumcstafford.org; 540/752-3108.

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Richmond Highway, will worship on Christmas Eve at 4:30, 7 and 10 p.m., with Christmas music beginning 30 minutes before each service. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m. The normal Sunday worship schedule is 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Broadcasts for morning prayer continue at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch on most Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and most weekdays at 8 a.m. Bible studies on most Wednesday mornings and evenings are streamed on Facebook; these events are viewable afterward and can be accessed even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on most Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. Aquia’s Table will be closed on Dec. 21 and 28. Both programs will be closed when Stafford County Public Schools announce closings for inclement weather. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.

Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Friday evening Shabbot services are at 7:30 p.m. On first Fridays, a family Shabbot service is at 7 p.m. On third Fridays, a tots Shabbot service is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a regular service at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday Shabbot services are at 10 a.m., and Torah study is at noon. Tots Shabbot is only held in person; all other services are held both in person and virtual. 540/373-4834; bstva.org.

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will hold in-person services on first, second and third Sundays at 10 a.m.; phone conference call is also available. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked. Communion is first Sunday. Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m., and prayer service is Thursday at noon by conference call to 425/436-6350 code is 245538#. bethlehempbc.net.

Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road. A service of Lessons and Carols is Sunday at 8:15 a.m. The church will host its living nativity presentation on Tuesday at 7 p.m., with a sing along, barnyard animals and cocoa. Bring your own lawn chair. Rain date is Wednesday. Celebrate on Christmas Eve with a traditional service at 4 p.m. and modern service at 7 p.m.; both end with communion and singing Silent Night by candlelight. Live broadcasts will be available at live.ebenezerumc.org. ebenezerumc.org/christmas. 540/659-1349.

Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.

Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday worship is at 10:45 a.m. Childcare/nursery is provided. Masks are recommended for anyone not vaccinated. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; or connect on Facebook or by conference call to 202/602-1295, access code 778-183-179#. 540/752-4296.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Oak Grove Baptist Church, 414 Decatur Road. The Restoration Committee is collecting tax-deductible donations for renovations at the church. Donations may be mailed to the committee at the church address. 540/659-4362; oakgrovestafford@comcast.net; oakgrovestafford.org.

Rock Hill Baptist Church, 12 Van Horn Lane. On Sunday, Bible study for all ages is at 9:30 a.m.; worship service is at 11 a.m. and available online. Wednesday Bible study is at 12:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Christmas Day service is at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall, followed by a light lunch. Sign-up not necessary for either event. 540/752-0336; churchoffice@rockhillbaptistchurch.org; rockhillbaptistchurch.org.

St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. 540/373-8759; stmtoday.com.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, holds Sunday service and youth RE at 10:30 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Sunday’s program: “Wonder Who We Will Become as UUs.” Christmas Eve service is Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m. For Zoom link, visit UUFFVA.org. 540/310-4001.

Unity of Fredericksburg, 450 Solomon Road, holds Sunday worship in person at 11 a.m.; current CDC guidelines apply. The service is also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.

KING GEORGE COUNTY

God’s Holy Temple, 17192 Kings Highway. Services are held on Sundays at 11 a.m., and Bible study is held Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.

Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; worship is streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church’s radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; littlearkbaptistchurch.org.

NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.

Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. On Dec. 24, candlelight service for families with young children is at 5:30 p.m., and Festival Candlelight Service with Communion is at 7:30 p.m. On Christmas morning, worship is at 10:30 a.m. New Year’s Eve Service with Communion is Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.

Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, will present the Christmas musical, “A Promise Kept,” on Sunday at 11 a.m. On Christmas Eve, the Children’s Christmas Celebration is at 4 p.m., and candlelight service is at 6 p.m. On Christmas Day, worship featuring a children’s live nativity is at 11 a.m. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, worships in person at 8 and 10 a.m., following current health guidelines. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.

St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.

CAROLINE COUNTY

First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will celebrate its 130th anniversary in person on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service with the Rev. Edwin Moses Taylor from Bedford, God’s Glory Dancers and a Christmas luncheon. To stream the service via Zoom, use us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID: 8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.

Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. CDC guidelines are followed. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 978/990-5290, access code 4423893 #. Christmas Day service will be celebrated on Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. and posted to the website and YouTube on Christmas Day. New Year’s Day service will be celebrated on Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. and posted online on New Year’s Day. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.

River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, worships in person on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 25187 Signboard Road, Ruther Glen, meets in person on Sundays at 11:30 a.m.

ORANGE COUNTY

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 11251 Tower Road, Unionville. Sunday’s service is at 10 a.m.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, holds in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate by Zoom, enter meeting ID 9088220508; or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. Wednesday Bible study on the Book of Numbers is by conference call at 7 p.m.; dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.

Christ Episcopal Church, 14586 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station, worships in person on Sunday at 9 a.m. Search “Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station” on Facebook.com; christchurchbrandystation@gmail.com.

Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.

Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, hosts open Bible study every Friday at 1 p.m. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Food Closet is in need of mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, non-refrigerated salad dressings, peanut butter, jelly and canned vegetables. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. For more information, visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net; ststephensculpeper.net.

REGIONAL

First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, seeks a youth/young adult pastor to lead and organize a life changing ministry, implementing fellowship, worship biblical teaching, discipleship and evangelism. The candidate must possess a hunger for the things of God and display the ability to follow the vision of the senior pastor. Email resumes to godsservant10133@gmail.com; or mail Box 176, Champlain, VA 22438. The church holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.

Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.

Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating; CDC guidelines will be followed. Sermon is livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. There will be no service on Christmas Day. Watch Night Service is Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458; templeofdeliverancehcg.org.