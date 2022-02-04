Faith Community Notes

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) , 801 Sophia St. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org .

Trinity Episcopal Church , corner of William Street and College Avenue, offers a food pantry and financial assistance. Those seeking financial or food assistance from Trinity Episcopal Church should call the church at 540/373-2996. Someone will return your call and explain the procedure for requesting help.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The online meditation room in the Spirituality Center offers Saturday Sits, 35-minute guided meditations, at 8 a.m. In-person worship is held Sundays at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); 10:30 a.m. worship is also streamed on YouTube. Walk and pray the newly dedicated labyrinth in the rear of the campus. The thrift shop is open Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; visit the thrift shop on Facebook for specials. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon; masks are required during pick up process and will be provided if needed. ALICE eligible families who are unable to come to the pantry during regular distribution hours are able to retrieve food from Amazon-style lockers located on the church campus; for more information about this program, contact Denise Symonds at 540/582-5033. 540/582-5530; christchurchspotsy.com.