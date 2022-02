Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Traditional worship with choir and organ is Sunday at 8:15 and 11:15 a.m., and contemporary worship with the worship team band is at 9:45 a.m. A variety of Sunday school classes and nursery service is also at 9:45 a.m. The 11:15 a.m. service is livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. A pancake dinner and Ash Wednesday services will be held Wednesday, a family-friendly one at 6 p.m. and a traditional one at 7 p.m. The United Methodist Men will make all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage; donations welcome. The next Moms Morning In will be March 9 at 9:30 a.m.; RSVP to Jillianmurray@fumcva.org if you need childcare. fumcva.org.

Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., holds Sunday service at 10 a.m. The next Messy Church will be held March 10 at 6 p.m. The free, all-ages event includes a church-sponsored dinner. RSVP not required but appreciated. 540/898-2180; hillcrestumc.com.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in a high-risk category, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, hosts a drive-in service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and College Avenue, offers a food pantry and financial assistance. Those seeking financial or food assistance from Trinity Episcopal Church should call the church at 540/373-2996. Someone will return your call and explain the procedure for requesting help. Worship services begin March 2: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sundays and noon Wednesdays. trinity-fredericksburg.org.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The online meditation room in the Spirituality Center offers Saturday Sits, 35-minute guided meditations, at 8 a.m. In-person worship is held Sundays at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); 10:30 a.m. worship is also streamed on YouTube. Walk and pray the newly dedicated labyrinth in the rear of the campus. The thrift shop is open Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; visit the thrift shop on Facebook for specials. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon; masks are required during pick up process and will be provided if needed. ALICE eligible families who are unable to come to the pantry during regular distribution hours are able to retrieve food from Amazon-style lockers located on the church campus; for more information, contact Denise Symonds at 540/582-5033. 540/582-5530; christchurchspotsy.com.

Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, holds in-person worship Sunday at 11 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. eastlandumc.org; 540/898-6430.

First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, is open for regular church service at 10 a.m. Sunday. 540/895-5052.

Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Worship service is Sunday at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday school is 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 to adult. Journey Through the Bible class for children in grades 1–5 is Wednesdays, 6:15–7:30 p.m. Youth Bible study for students in grades 6–12 is Thursdays at 6:45 p.m. goshenbaptistchurch.net. 540/786-7500.

New Post Church, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, will hold service in person on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, holds in-person services on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, meets in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required for all over 2 years old. Online worship services are available on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.

Redeemer Bible Church, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 7610 Heths Salient St., holds in-person worship on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, holds in-person services Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is livestreamed at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.

Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, holds in-person modified praise and worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Congregants will continue to follow CDC protocols. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.

Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., holds in-person worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed online at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet on Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.

St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a contactless, drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, worships Sunday in person at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m.; masks are recommended for compassion and safety. Kids Care, for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, is held during the 10:30 a.m. service. The 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed at youtube.com/channel/UCqBMighYztBjqH8Z _E-wP7w. The Resource Closet will provide nonperishable food and paper/personal care items to families in need on the last Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Turning Point Christian Church, 4430 Lee Hill School Drive, will hold worship service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. 540/295-2676; yourturningpointchurch.org.

Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow. On Sunday, a contemporary service will be held at 8:30 a.m. A traditional service will be held at 11 a.m. and posted on the church’s Facebook page by 4 p.m. On March 4–5, the church will host a women’s retreat; contact the church office for more information. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.

Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will stream its sermon on Sunday at 11 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry and coat closet the third Thursday of the month, 3:30–5:30 p.m. Outreach provides a box of food and clothes; bring ID for food. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org; historiczionumc.org.

STAFFORD COUNTY

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship services at 9 a.m. Traditional worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Bible study is held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.

Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, holds in-person worship services Sundays at 10 a.m. Social distancing is required. 540/752-5630.

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Richmond Highway, offers worship in its historic church building on Sundays at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with Sunday school and faith formation for all ages in the Christian Formation and Fellowship Building on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Livestreamed worship services are Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch. These worship services and various series for adult faith formation, including Bible studies on most Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., are viewable on Facebook at any time after the fact, even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.

Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Virtual services are held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Torah study is held Saturdays at noon on Zoom. On-site services are held every other week; the schedule is posted at bstva.org. 540/373-4834.

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will host in-person services on the first and third Sundays of each month at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and social distance. Conference call services are Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m.; prayer service is Thursday at noon at 425/436-6350, use code 245538. bethlehempbc.net.

Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.

Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, holds adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:45 a.m. Nursery is provided. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, holds in-person worship at 11 a.m.; or connect on Facebook or by conference call to 202/602-1295, access code 778-183-179#. 540/752-4296.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Union Bell Baptist Church, 407 Hollywood Farm Road, will celebrate the 20th pastoral anniversary of Pastor Clarence E. Mays and first lady Regina Mays on Sunday at 11 a.m. Guest speaker for morning service will be the Rev. Curtis Rice, associate minister, New Direction Evangelistic Church, Richmond. churchclerk@unionbell.org; unionbell.org.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, will hold Sunday service and youth RE on Zoom at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday’s program is “Living the Pledge to End Racism.” For Zoom link visit uuffva.org. 540/310-4001.

Unity of Fredericksburg, 450 Solomon Road, holds Sunday worship service in person at 10 a.m.; current CDC COVID guidelines apply. The service is also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.

KING GEORGE COUNTY

Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, holds in-person worship service on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.

Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; worship is streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church’s radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; littlearkbaptistchurch.org.

NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.

Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. On Sundays, a contemporary service is held at 8:30 a.m., and a traditional service is held at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Men’s Group will host a pancake supper in the Narthex on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Supper includes pancakes, sausage and all the fixings; there is no set cost, but donations will be accepted. Ten percent of the proceeds or $50 (whichever is greater) will be donated to the Pastor’s Discretionary Fund, which is used to help neighbors (members and nonmembers) when they fall on hard times. Ash Wednesday service is Wednesday at 7 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines are followed. Online services continue to be available for viewing on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, is open for in-person worship at 8 and 10 a.m. Be prepared to follow the current health guidelines for social distancing. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.

St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, holds weekly worship service in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.

CAROLINE COUNTY

First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold a virtual service on Sunday at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Use us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID: 8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.

Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. CDC guidelines are being followed. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 978/990-5290, access code 4423893 #. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.

River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, holds live, in-person worship service Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, holds in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate by Zoom, enter meeting ID 9088220508; or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. Wednesday Bible study of the Book of Numbers is by conference call at 7 p.m.; dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.

Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Food Closet is in need of canned meat, beef stew, rice and pasta side dishes, canned tuna, egg noodles and cream of mushroom soup. Visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet for more information, or contact 540/825-1177, or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. 540/825-8786; ststephensculpeper.net; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The 45th annual Black History program will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. “Old Time Religion: Past and Present” features music by the Rev. Harrison Williams, The Hunley Family accompanied by Bro. Todd Gholar, and Sis. Alfreda Dean as “Grandma Frisbee.” $5 adults and $1 students; seating may be limited. Masks are required. Snow date: March 6. 540/661-2013; waylandblueridge.org.

REGIONAL

First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.

Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.

Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday in-house worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating, CDC guidelines will be followed. Worship will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458; templeofdeliverancehcg.org.

