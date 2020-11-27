Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG
Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive today, noon to 5 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Masks and appointments are required. Temperatures will be checked at the door, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Appointments may be made at redcrossblood.org, using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers online worship services on Sundays at 11:15 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. In-person services are held at 9:30 a.m.; sign up at fumcva.org/comeworship. Children’s Sunday school is on Zoom. Adult and youth small groups are available in-person and online. Visit fumcva.org/come-serve to volunteer in the community. 540/373-9021; communications@fumcva.org.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in the high-risk categories, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.
Salvation Army, 821 Lafayette Blvd., holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Tuesday is School of Music, Wednesday is men’s and women’s Bible study, and Thursday youth meetings begin at 6 p.m. Masks are required. 540/373-3431.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., is closed to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call toll-free 855/552-4463, ID–3487 96 5653; or visit the church’s Facebook page. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will host a 35-minute guided meditation today at 8 a.m. Enter the space via Zoom. Visit christchurchspotsy.com/spirituality-center or call 540/582-5033 for the Zoom link. 540/582-5508; christchurchspotsy.com.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will livestream services each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.
Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, offers online worship services Sundays at 10 a.m. on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. In-person services are temporarily suspended. The “She Speaks” series for women and other options are available on the church’s YouTube channel; small group meetings are available via Zoom. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.
Redeemer Bible Church, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 7610 Heths Salient St., holds in-person worship on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road. The Sunday School Ministry will accept monetary donations, canned foods and nonperishable items today, from 10 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. There will be no drop-off in December. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Drive to the front entrance of the church, and pull up to the church steps. Have your donation bagged or boxed in the trunk of your vehicle, open the trunk and someone will retrieve the items. Enclose a monetary donation in an envelope in the trunk of your vehicle. Make check payable to Second New Hope Baptist Church, and indicate food drive on the memo line. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.
Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., holds in-person worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed online at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet on Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.
Saint Faustina Conference–SVDP, 8206 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a contactless, drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month, under the supervision and management of St. Matthew Church. 540/507-8106; svdpstfaustina.org; facebook.com/svdpfaustina; twitter.com/SVdP_StFaustina.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, will livestream its Sunday celebration service at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will stream its sermon on Sunday at 11 a.m. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org; historiczionumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship services in the church’s pavilion at 9 a.m.; a pre-packaged communion will be offered, or you can bring your own bread and grape juice in a zip-close bag. Traditional worship services are livestreamed on Facebook and Zoom on Sundays at 11 a.m. Bible study is held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers outdoor worship services on Sunday with the Holy Eucharist at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting. The church offers livestreamed worship services on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m.; Bible studies on Wednesday mornings and evenings; and occasional topical discussions at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch. Events are viewable at any time and can be accessed without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of meals on Wednesdays: 6–7 p.m. in the church parking lot, and 6–7:30 p.m. from the regional food bank and other sources. 540/659-4007;aquiachurch.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd., is closed for on-site services. Virtual services are held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Torah study is held Saturdays at noon on Zoom. 540/373-4834; email@gmail.com; bstva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday service will be by conference call at 10 a.m. at 425/436-6350, use code 245538.
Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The church hosts a food pantry every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Worship service will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4296.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, holds a drive-in church service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Call to reserve a space or just show up. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, hosts online services via Zoom Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and RE classes for youths at the same time. Sunday’s focus is “Healing from Religion.” Explore some of the more hidden aspects of healing in the biblical texts, as well as our own healing in relation with the texts. Visit uuffva.org for Zoom link. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, will hold a drive-up worship service on Sunday at 9 a.m. Masks are required when out of your vehicle.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., holds service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Safety measures include temperature checks, masks and a shorter service without singing. NewLife Kids is now open for preschool and elementary. 540/413-9465; newlife.live/king-george.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, has resumed holding services Sundays at 10 a.m., at 50 percent capacity and following COVID-19 guidelines. Online services continue to be available for viewing on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold a virtual service at 11 a.m. Sunday via Zoom, using us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID:8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
River Rock Church Caroline, gymnasium of the Ladysmith Community Center, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, holds live, in-person worship service Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass is also livestreamed. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will hold online Sunday Worship service at 9:30 a.m. Join via conference call at 302/202-1118, code 862090 to listen in; at Beulah Baptist Facebook; or to participate by Zoom, call or email the church for the meeting ID number. Wednesday Bible study, the Book of Leviticus, is at 7 p.m. by conference call. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, will host Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., holds online adult Sunday school and prayer groups. Zoom links are on the church website and Facebook. Contact the church office to sign up to receive other Zoom invitations. Monetary donations are being collected for turkeys, $15 each; do not donate a turkey. The Culpeper Food Closet is in need of canned chicken, ham and tuna; Spam/ Treet; pork and beans; Pop Tarts and bar soap. Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 9–11:30 a.m., at 120 N. Commerce St., or make a monetary donation at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net. For assistance, call 540/727-1055 before coming to the Food Closet. The waiting room is closed; clients will drop off their voucher and wait in a designated area in the parking lot. 540/825-1177; culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net; Facebook: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, 22737, has reopened to 50 percent capacity. Social distancing practices and masks are required. Any community organization or member church can call or email for pricing. Temporary reduced pricing is offered until further notice. 540/661-2013; wayland_blueridge@usa.com; or waylandblueridge.org.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, will have drive-thru services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Remain in your vehicle and connect live at facebook.com/fbcloretto or on the conference line, 313/209-8800; access code 2610624#. Communion will follow the service on first Sundays; bring your own water or juice and cracker to represent the blood and body of Christ. Bible study is held Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook and over the conference number. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors Citizens is held Thursdays from 6–6:30 p.m.; the conference line number is 425/436-6367; access code: 871111#. 804/443-5007.
Compiled by Tara Lee
